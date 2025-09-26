Dark Mode

Google DORA Report 2025 Reframes DevOps: AI Adoption Now ‘Inevitable’

Written by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller

Published 26 Sep 2025

Fact checked by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

google dora report 2025

Google Cloud’s DORA Report 2025 places artificial intelligence at the core of software engineering, calling AI adoption “inevitable.”

The study, titled State of AI-Assisted Software Development, surveyed nearly 5,000 IT professionals worldwide.

    The report, released in September 2025, marks a major shift from past DevOps benchmarks. Researchers found 90 percent of organizations already use AI, but warned it can “amplify what is already working well, as well as magnify existing dysfunctions.”

    Findings show 71 percent of developers use AI to write code, often through chatbots or IDE integrations. However, 61 percent never rely on agent-driven code changes, and “about 30 percent indicated distrust in AI-generated code.”

    To guide adoption, the report introduces the DORA AI Capabilities Model, which outlines seven practices for success. “Teams with stronger AI capabilities experience fewer negative effects when using AI and more positive ones,” the authors note.

    Traditional DevOps metrics like deployment frequency and lead time are downplayed in favor of AI-specific measures. The report stresses that “we need to evolve our control systems, feedback loops, and learning culture to manage AI’s idiosyncratic nature and rapid rate of advance.”

    For Google, the reframing aligns with its push to accelerate AI in software development across enterprises. By positioning AI as transformative, the report could shape investment in infrastructure, governance, and technical talent.

    The conclusion is clear: DevOps teams can no longer treat AI as optional. As the report states, “The question is not if you will use AI, but whether you will do so in ways that improve both software delivery and organizational performance.”

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    nvidia openai 10gw ai supercomputers

    NVIDIA to pour $100B into OpenAI for 10GW AI supercomputers

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    academic users doubles chatgpt usage

    ChatGPT usage doubles as schools reopen, hitting 78.3B tokens in a day

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    ai training reinforcement learning environments

    Silicon Valley turns to virtual environments to teach AI to work like humans

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    musk xai grok 4 fast

    Musk’s xAI introduces Grok 4 Fast—AI that costs 98% less but performs just as well

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat