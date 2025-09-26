Google DORA Report 2025 Reframes DevOps: AI Adoption Now ‘Inevitable’

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Google Cloud’s DORA Report 2025 places artificial intelligence at the core of software engineering, calling AI adoption “inevitable.”

The study, titled State of AI-Assisted Software Development, surveyed nearly 5,000 IT professionals worldwide.

The report, released in September 2025, marks a major shift from past DevOps benchmarks. Researchers found 90 percent of organizations already use AI, but warned it can “amplify what is already working well, as well as magnify existing dysfunctions.”

Findings show 71 percent of developers use AI to write code, often through chatbots or IDE integrations. However, 61 percent never rely on agent-driven code changes, and “about 30 percent indicated distrust in AI-generated code.”

To guide adoption, the report introduces the DORA AI Capabilities Model, which outlines seven practices for success. “Teams with stronger AI capabilities experience fewer negative effects when using AI and more positive ones,” the authors note.

Traditional DevOps metrics like deployment frequency and lead time are downplayed in favor of AI-specific measures. The report stresses that “we need to evolve our control systems, feedback loops, and learning culture to manage AI’s idiosyncratic nature and rapid rate of advance.”

For Google, the reframing aligns with its push to accelerate AI in software development across enterprises. By positioning AI as transformative, the report could shape investment in infrastructure, governance, and technical talent.

The conclusion is clear: DevOps teams can no longer treat AI as optional. As the report states, “The question is not if you will use AI, but whether you will do so in ways that improve both software delivery and organizational performance.”