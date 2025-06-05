Ask Photos rollout paused as Google admits it’s not ready

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 5 Jun 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

the google logo is displayed on the side of a building

Google quietly paused the rollout of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered photo search tool this week after users complained it was “painfully slow” and made the app worse than before.

The tech giant suspended expansion of “Ask Photos” on June 3, admitting the experimental feature wasn’t ready for prime time. Jamie Aspinall, Google Photos product manager, cited three critical problems: speed, accuracy, and poor user experience.

    “Ask Photos isn’t where it needs to be, in terms of latency, quality, and ux,” Aspinall wrote on X in response to user criticism. “Rollout has been paused at very small numbers while we address these issues.”

    The feature promised to revolutionize photo searching. Users could ask natural language questions like “Show me the best photo from each national park I’ve visited” or “What themes have we had for birthday parties?” Google’s Gemini AI would then scan photo libraries and provide answers.

    Reality fell short of expectations as early users reported that the tool often missed relevant photos entirely. Response times crawled along at frustrating speeds. Some described the AI search as inferior to Google Photos’ traditional keyword search.

    The problems became so severe that users complained Ask Photos was making their photo app experience worse overall.

    Google first announced the feature at its developer conference in May 2024. The company positioned Ask Photos as a major upgrade that would make finding specific memories easier using Gemini’s multimodal AI capabilities.

    Rolling out began in September 2024, but Google kept access limited to small test groups. That cautious approach now appears justified given the performance issues.

    Aspinall promised an improved version within two weeks that “brings back the speed and recall of the original search.” The company expects the updated tool to match or exceed the performance of Google Photos’ existing search function.

    Users who currently have access can disable Ask Photos in their app settings. Google recommends navigating to Settings, then Preferences, then “Gemini features in Google Photos” to turn off the troubled feature.

    The Ask Photos delay reflects growing pains as tech companies rush to integrate AI into everyday products. While the technology shows promise, execution often fails to match marketing hype.

    Google hasn’t provided additional details about what specifically went wrong or how engineers plan to fix the issues. The company’s cautious approach suggests it learned from previous AI missteps that went viral on social media.

    For now, Google Photos users will have to rely on traditional search methods while the company works to make its AI assistant actually helpful rather than harmful.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    sexting sites

    12 Best Free Sexting Sites & Apps to Send NSFW Messages (2025)

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    meta ai product risk assessment 1

    Meta to let AI judge child safety and misinformation risks

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    gemini answers google drive videos

    Gemini can now answer questions about videos stored in Google Drive

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    xbox copilot mobile beta testing

    Xbox Copilot enters mobile beta testing with gaming help features

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat