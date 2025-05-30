Gemini can now answer questions about videos stored in Google Drive

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links , meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

The three-hour strategy meeting recording sits unwatched in countless Google Drive accounts. Google’s Gemini AI launched a new feature Tuesday that can analyze those videos, extracting summaries and answering questions about content without requiring anyone to sit through lengthy footage.

The artificial intelligence (AI) assistant now processes video files stored in Drive to pull key information, identify action items, and respond to specific queries about meetings, training sessions, or announcements.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

“Videos contain a wealth of information, however going back to watch them can be time consuming,” Google stated in its official Workspace blog update published May 28, 2025. “With this update, users can leverage Gemini to get what they need from their videos much faster.”

The feature works through Google Drive’s overlay previewer or standalone file viewer. Users double-click a video file and select the “Ask Gemini” star icon to access the AI analysis tools.

However, the system requires auto-generated captions to function properly. Workspace administrators control caption settings, which could limit access for some organizations.

Google is rolling out the feature gradually across different user tiers. Rapid Release domains began receiving access on May 28, with full deployment expected by June 19, 2025. Scheduled Release domains will see the feature starting June 16.

Only paid accounts qualify for the new capability. Business Standard and Plus users, Enterprise Standard and Plus customers, and Google One AI Premium subscribers can access video analysis. Educational institutions with Gemini Education or Premium add-ons also receive the feature.

The English-language limitation restricts initial availability. Google has not announced plans for multilingual support.

This development addresses a mounting workplace challenge. Video meetings and training sessions generate hours of content that professionals often need to review for specific details or action items.

The feature builds on Gemini’s growing document analysis arsenal within Drive. Google previously enabled AI summarization for PDFs and text files, steadily expanding the assistant’s ability to digest various content types.

Alongside video analysis, Google is introducing engagement tracking for Drive videos. The platform will display how many times a video has been opened in the Analytics section of the Details panel. This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers and personal account users, expanding beyond the paid tiers required for AI analysis.

The rollout may take up to 15 days to achieve complete visibility across all eligible accounts. Free Google Drive users remain excluded from the AI video features.

Google’s move reflects growing demand for AI tools that can process multimedia content efficiently. Remote work continues generating substantial video archives, making automated analysis tools practical, time-saving solution for busy