10 Free Photo Editing Apps for Android

Photo editing apps help us look picture-perfect on social media platforms. From adding filters to removing unnecessary objects, there is a lot that you can do with photo editing apps. Play Store is flooded with photo editing apps making it challenging to choose one for personal use.

Here are the best free photo editing apps for Android that you can use for quick and professional-grade editing.



1. Canva: Design, Photo & Video

Canva can do a lot more than photo editing. It is more of a graphical design tool that you can use for creating impressive visual content for any purpose you want. The free version of the app offers over 2,50,000 design templates, 5 GB of cloud storage, and thousands of free stock photos and graphics. However, you can also switch to the paid versions, i.e., Canva Pro and Canva Enterprise, which offer more templates, designs, Brand Kit, and tools for creating branded content.

You can use the free version to create professional-grade images, presentations, videos, marketing copies, Instagram stories, Facebook posts, etc. In addition, this app allows you to take your photos and reels to the next level without prior design experience. Simply learn as you design and let Canva autosave and store everything you create.

What’s more? It also allows you to create a team and collaborate with your friends or peers to create exciting presentations, invitations, graphs, work reports, planners, etc.





→ Download

2. Photo Editor – Lumii

Photo Editor – Lumii is a free and feature-rich photo editing app that enables you to edit your photos for perfection. It allows you to add filters, templates, texts, and backgrounds to your images in no time. It is a decent choice to make simple and fast photo edits like adjusting color contrast, brightness, exposure, saturation level, etc. It also enables you to create a custom filter and change photo backgrounds.

The app has a fairly easy-to-navigate user interface and allows effortless photo editing with a few taps. Unlike other free apps, this app is distraction-free with no ads, which improves the overall user experience. If you like the app, you can switch to Lumii Pro to unlock additional filters, effects, and templates.





→ Download

3. Photoshop Camera Photo Filters

Love to put your hands on new filters and effects? Photoshop Camera Photo Filters is the app for you. This app is an Adobe creation that lets you take better smartphone photos and edit your existing ones with lens effects. You can also use it for basic photo editing like adjusting contrast, vibrance, exposure, etc.

What makes this app unique is its lens library which offers some interesting and artistic effects to create stunning images. You can try it to add a professional and artistic touch to your pictures without no prior photo editing or photoshop experience.





→ Download

4. PhotoDirector – Photo Editor

PhotoDirector – Photo Editor is a photo editing app that allows you to use some great premium features for free. For example, it enables you to change picture backgrounds, remove unwanted objects, and denoise photos, all for free. However, you can use these premium features only once a day.

This app has a user-friendly, feature-rich user interface that offers more than instant photo editing effects. It offers room to make manual enhancements to your photos and use sliders for brightness, tone, exposure, contrast, and darkness for desirable editing results.

It offers features like AI filters to add painting effects, glitch art, dispensation, and light rays effects. It also enables you to change photo backgrounds, change the colors of your clothes or use the blending mode to transform your photos entirely.





→ Download

5. Picsart Photo Editor & Filters

Picsart is another feature-rich photo editing app that comes with many filters and editing tools. It is an excellent photo editing app that you can use for creating unique and creative visual content. You can use it to edit your photos, videos, create collages, and apply effects to images. The free version of the app enables you to retouch images by making face fixes, skin tone improvements, and body reshaping.

The app has a user-friendly interface, but the ad popups can hinder the overall user experience. You can also signup to Picsart to be a part of the creative community and share your editing creations. You can also switch to the creative community to take editing inspiration and remix the edits made by others.

On Picsart, you can participate in editing challenges in which winners are decided as per community votes. Overall it is a great photo editing app to discover editing masterpieces, get inspired by a community, and make impressive photo edits with a fun learning experience.





→ Download

6. Lightroom Photo & Video Editor

Lightroom Photo & Video Editor is an Adobe creation that gives you the power of Adobe Photoshop on your smartphone. It has a Pro camera feature that allows you to click professional and HDR images. It comes with various professional-grade editing features to improve the overall image quality.

If the interface seems intimidating and complex, simply hop on to the Learn section in the app, which is full of tutorials to help you make high-quality edits to your photos. You can also put your hands on the Discover section in the app to get inspired by featured edits and other photographers. Instead of offering preset effects, the app allows you to play with texture, clarity, dehaze, and other editing elements to achieve your desired editing results.

For quick editing, you can also choose from color presets to add high contrast, bright, vivid, natural, or matte look to your images.







→ Download

7. Snapseed

Snapseed allows you to make some serious photo edits when you are on the go. Being a Google creation, this app offers a complete range of advanced editing features for free. It offers room for selective editing and allows you to use brushes to adjust exposure, temperature, and saturation level for a selected area in your photos.

Want to remove unnecessary objects from your photos? The healing feature allows you to do it with a few taps. The Head pose feature allows you to play with facial features by changing the size of the pupil, smile, and facial length. In addition, you can also use the features like Curves, Double exposure, Lens blur, and Tonal contrast to create masterpieces. Overall, it is a great app that is free from distracting ads and offers many premium-level features for free.





→ Download

8. Pixlr – Photo Editor

Pixlr – Photo Editor for Android is an excellent tool to fine-tune your photos or add some quick effects for visual enhancements. It has an intuitive interface that allows you to make quick photo adjustments and create collages with your photos. It has filters, borders, stickers, and overlays to make your photos more attractive. You can also use brushes in the app to doodle, brighten, darken or pixelate your photos.

The double exposure feature and ready-to-use template are the major highlights of this app. The tools section gives you options to blur, smooth, auto fix, heal and fix red eye in your pictures. If you like the app and want to use it ads-free, you can definitely go for its premium version.

→ Download

9. Photo Editor – Lumii

You can use the Photo Editor app for a professional editing experience. You can use it for basic editing like color exposure, contrast, brightness, temperature, hue, etc. It allows you to fine-tune your images or use effects to auto-tone, sharpen, and adjust vibrance in images.



You can also use it for adding text, images, shapes, and frames or take cutouts from your images. The correction features like white balance, red-eye, perspective, whiten, and backlight helps in creating flawless images. It is a simple photo editing app for effortless yet impactful editing.







→ Download

10. Photo Effects Pro

Unlike other photo editing apps, Photo Effects Pro offers some attractive photo frames and backgrounds for creating stylish images. It provides a variety of unique, funny, and artistic frames to create stunning pictures. It offers a series of interesting backgrounds to transform your pictures. You can also use frames and backgrounds together to be more innovative with your editing.

If you want to look taller in your images, this app has a feature for that too. The taller feature enables you to adjust your height and look taller in your photos. Go ahead and try the art effects, filters, text styles, and grid options to get creative with your images. However, the ad popups can be a little annoying, so try out the features once and use this app only if the features seem useful to you.





→ Download

Level up your photos with Photo Editing apps

There are multiple photo editing apps available on the Play Store. Some are good for fine-tuning your photos, whereas some are ideal for making professional-grade edits. So be clear with your editing purpose and pick the photo editing app that suits your requirements. Also, ensure that you don’t use too many apps altogether, as they do no good to your pictures. Choose one or two apps you like, and you are good to go.

Go ahead and try out these photo editing apps, and don’t forget to share your favorite app with us in the comments section.