MIUI Theme Brings iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island Feature to Xiaomi Phones

Apple introduced its iPhone 14 series last week, and the Dynamic Island on the Pro models was one of the main highlights of that event. Now, the Android smartphone realm might soon witness the Dynamic Island feature. In a 10 seconds clip shared by TechDroider’s Vaibhav Jain on Twitter, we can see the Dynamic Island-like notifications in action on a Xiaomi phone.

The video showcases that the notification island is floating separately from the punch-hole cutout. But when expanded, it manages to hide the selfie camera, and a now-playing section emerges out of the pill-like island. The theme developers told Vaibhav Jain that the Dynamic Island theme update is still under review. If Xiaomi approves the theme, it’ll be available via the MIUI Theme store.

Dynamic Island Style Notifications / Now Playing on Xiaomi MIUI. Mi Theme Developers never disappoint 😎 pic.twitter.com/ImHmbkRZnb — Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav) September 11, 2022

Dynamic Island Feature on Android Phones Soon?

Besides the now-playing section, other functionality of the Dynamic Island-like feature on MIUI is still a mystery. Apple’s Dynamic Island on iPhone Pro models utilizes hardware and software to show notifications, calls, timers, battery charging indications, Maps, Music, and more.

It will be interesting to see how Android OEMs will adopt their version of Dynamic Island for their smartphone if they plan to bring it. Unlike Apple, Android phones have moved away from the Notch and pill cutouts in favor of a punch hole cutout to house a selfie shooter, giving users a more seamless viewing experience than the traditional notch of iPhones. In fact, there are even under-display selfie cameras on Android phones that are available to purchase.

However, time and again Android world’s history has shown us anything is possible in the smartphone space. So, it won’t be a surprise to see Dynamic Island on Android phones in the not-so-further future.