Dubai tests self-driving trams that run without tracks at GITEX 2025

This article may contain affiliate links

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) presented an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered self-driving tram that needs no tracks at GITEX Global 2025, offering the city a faster and cheaper way to expand public transport across eight planned locations.

The electric vehicle reads white lines like a giant barcode scanner on wheels. The tram follows painted lines on roads using cameras, GPS, and laser sensors instead of fixed rails. This cuts construction time and costs compared to traditional rail systems.

Each three-carriage vehicle can carry 300 passengers and travel up to 100 kilometers on a single battery charge. The tram reaches speeds of 70 kilometers per hour, though it typically operates between 25 and 60 kilometers per hour on city routes.

RTA demonstrated the system at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17. A comparison display showed the trackless version weighing less than conventional trams, making route changes simpler once the system goes live.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum first reviewed the project in November 2024. The Crown Prince of Dubai directed RTA to explore the system as part of the Main Roads Development Plan for 2024-2027.

The technology combines optical navigation with real-time obstacle detection. AI processes data from multiple sensors to adjust the vehicle’s path as it moves through traffic.

“This innovation marks a qualitative leap in mobility — an adaptable, autonomous solution that integrates seamlessly with city traffic while supporting our vision for a smarter, happier, and more sustainable Dubai,” said Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s Director General and Chairman.

The project remains in research and development. RTA has not announced when the eight planned routes will begin operation.

Dubai’s current tram system has completed 950,000 journeys and served around 60 million passengers since opening. It maintains a 99.9 percent punctuality rate.

The trackless system joins other transport projects RTA displayed at GITEX 2025, including aerial taxis and automated rail inspection technology. All align with Dubai’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2030.

“From the Trackless Tram to aerial taxis, we are creating an interconnected ecosystem where technology anticipates needs, enhances safety, and delivers a seamless, sustainable travel experience,” Al Tayer told attendees at the technology conference.

The tram will operate alongside Dubai Metro, one of the world’s most efficient driverless rail networks. Together, these systems form the backbone of the city’s smart transport network.

More than 6,800 companies from 180 countries attended GITEX Global 2025, drawing over 200,000 visitors to see next-generation technologies.