10 Best Craigslist Personals Alternatives for Adult Dating ( 2025)

When Craigslist shut down its personals section in 2018, millions of users were left without a go-to space for casual dating, discreet meetups, and personal ads. The platform was known for its simplicity and openness, letting people post what they wanted, how they wanted. But in today’s landscape, users are searching for something just as straightforward, but with more safety, privacy, and modern features built in.

That’s where these new Craigslist personals alternatives come in. If you’re after casual encounters, local hookups, or even something more meaningful, these sites are built to match today’s expectations. They prioritize verified profiles, anonymous messaging, and easy-to-use mobile designs. Each platform on this list offers a different take on what made Craigslist personals popular and is more suited to how people connect in 2025.

Editor’s Picks: Craigslist Personals Replacements Ranked

Ashley Madison – Best Craigslist Personals Alternative Overall (Best Choice) AdultFriendFinder – Best Craigslist Replacement for Adult Personals and Video Chats One Night Friend – Best for Casual Dating and Flirty Local Connections Locanto – Best Free Classifieds Site Like Craigslist for Personal Ads Classified Ads – Best Traditional Craigslist Personals Experience Tinder – Best Mobile-First Casual Dating App With Large User Base Meet N Hook – Best for Fast, Casual Encounters With Safety Filters Kasual – Best Modern Craigslist Replacement for Private Casual Sex Pernals – Best Alternative to Craigslist Personals for Queer and Kink-Friendly Users Plenty of Fish – Best Site for Casual to Serious Personal Connections

Product Reviews: 10 Best Craigslist Personals Alternatives

Ashley Madison – Best Craigslist Personals Alternative Overall (Best Choice)

Starting Price $32.99/month Free Version / Trial Free account, pay-per-credit Top Features Discreet Photos, Priority Messaging, Traveling Man Feature Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Bitcoin Support Contact (416) 480-2334 Ashley Madison built its name around discreet dating, especially for people seeking affairs or casual encounters without strings attached. It’s a privacy-first platform where anonymity is part of the appeal, making it a strong match for former Craigslist personals users who don’t want their business out in the open. Key Features Anonymous profile viewing

Location-based search filters

“Traveling Man” feature for setting up dates in advance

Intent-based matching

Built-in filters to connect with like-minded individuals seeking adult personals or discreet affairs The Good: Focused on discretion and privacy

Active global user base

Member search filters based on intent

Secure chat options with anonymous browsing The Bad: Messaging costs can add up quickly

Not ideal for long-term relationships Pricing Basic Membership : Free to sign up Ashley Madison Preferred : $189.00 for 1 Month Renewal : $32.99/month (can be canceled anytime)

Credit Bundles (One-Time Purchase) 1000 Credits : 31¢/Credit ($309.00)

: 31¢/Credit ($309.00) 500 Credits : 38¢/Credit ($189.00)

: 38¢/Credit ($189.00) 100 Credits: 63¢/Credit ($63.00) Why It’s a Good Craigslist Replacement Ashley Madison carries the torch for adult personals with a laser focus on privacy, which Craigslist personals users often valued most. The platform’s discretion tools and open-minded community make it a top alternative platform for those seeking targeted, private encounters. Visit Ashley Madison

AdultFriendFinder – Best Craigslist Replacement for Adult Personals and Video Chats

Starting Price $25.16/month Free Version / Trial Free trial with limited access Top Features Live Chat, Adult Content, Blog Posting, Private Messaging Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Crypto Support Contact 1 (408) 702 1040 AdultFriendFinder is one of the original adult personals sites, and it’s still going strong. Designed for open-minded users looking for everything from casual hookups to video-based flirting, it combines classic dating features with interactive tools like group chat, live cams, and community forums. It’s a social space as much as it is a dating site. Key Features Live streaming

Video calls

User blogs

Chat rooms

Casual hookup filters to search by intent, orientation, and activity preferences

One of the most customizable platforms for adult personals and online encounters The Good: Massive and active global user base

Built-in video chat and live streams

Group forums and kink-friendly communities

Flexible hookup filters by preference and location The Bad: Outdated interface in some areas

Ads and upsells can get distracting Pricing Free Basic Account : Limited browsing and messaging

: Limited browsing and messaging 1 Month Gold : $25.16/month

: $25.16/month 3 Months Gold : $20.95/month

: $20.95/month 12 Months Gold: $14.95/month Why It’s a Good Craigslist Personals Alternative If you liked the freeform, adult-friendly nature of Craigslist personals, AdultFriendFinder brings that spirit into the digital age—with far more tools for interaction. From video calls to public chatrooms, it’s ideal for users who want more than just static personal ads—they want real-time connection and choice. Visit AdultFriendFinder

One Night Friend – Best for Casual Dating and Flirty Local Connections

Starting Price $5.99/month Free Version / Trial Free basic membership Top Features Chat rooms, messaging, private photos Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, PayPal One Night Friend is designed for quick, casual dating. Whether you’re looking for a one night stand or just someone to flirt with nearby, the platform makes it easy to start chatting with minimal effort. It’s fast, mobile-friendly, and centered around casual encounters—making it a strong Craigslist personals replacement. Key Features Swiping feature

Match suggestions

“Flirtcast” tool for sending auto-messages to multiple users

Search by location

Use of tags to filter for casual dating preferences

preferences Helps users find others seeking the same kind of connection The Good: Quick signup and simple interface

Great for finding local flings

Flirtcast feature boosts visibility

Swipe-based matching for easy browsing The Bad: Limited features on the free plan

Smaller user base in rural areas Pricing 1-Day Trial : $0.99

: $0.99 1-Week Trial : $5.99

: $5.99 1-Month Membership : $39.99

: $39.99 3-Month Membership: $59.99 Why It’s a Good Craigslist Replacement Craigslist personals thrived on speed and simplicity, and One Night Friend delivers both. It’s ideal for casual encounters without the hassle of overcomplicated matchmaking. If you’re after fast, flirt-first connections, this platform nails the Craigslist vibe with modern tools. Go to One Night Friend

Locanto – Best Free Classifieds Site Like Craigslist for Personal Ads

Starting Price Free Free Version / Trial Free posting with optional paid boosts Top Features Geo-targeted ads (country, city, neighborhood), personals and services categories, email masking, privacy chat tools, international reach, simple interface Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, PayPal (for boosts) Support Contact https://www.locanto.com/run/faq Locanto is a general classifieds site that includes a dedicated dating and personals section, making it one of the most straightforward Craigslist alternatives around. It lets users post free personal ads, browse locally, and connect with others in their area without needing a full dating profile. Key Features Post ads in multiple categories: dating , hookups , and missed connections

, , and Browse anonymously

Keyword search functionality

Filter by location to find matches or casual encounters nearby

to find matches or nearby No-frills design focused on direct communication and easy access The Good: Free to post and browse personal ads

No account required for casual browsing

Strong local filtering by city and region

Simple layout similar to Craigslist The Bad: Fewer safety tools or identity checks

Occasional spam or inactive listings Pricing Completely free for most personal ad functions.

Optional paid upgrades include premium ad placement or ad promotion within a city. Why It’s a Good Craigslist Personals Alternative If you’re looking for a true classifieds site that mirrors Craigslist personal ads, Locanto fits the bill. It captures the open, user-generated spirit of the original Craigslist personals, giving you control over what you post and how you connect—with the bonus of remaining completely free. Visit Locanto

Classified Ads – Best Traditional Craigslist Personals Experience

Starting Price Free Free Version / Trial Free basic access Top Features Direct listings (dating, personals, casual encounters), Browse by region, Free ad posting, Email replies, Location and category filters Payment Type Visa, MasterCard (if applicable) Classified Ads is a no-frills, text-based classifieds platform that feels like stepping back into the early Craigslist era. Its simple layout, free ad posting, and email-based communication make it a solid option for users who miss the old Craigslist personals vibe. Key Features Direct listings across categories: dating , personals , and casual encounters

, , and Browse by region

Post ads freely

Reply via email , similar to old Craigslist personals

, similar to old Craigslist personals Filters by location and ad category for easier local matching The Good: Totally free to use

Minimalist, easy-to-navigate interface

Quick post creation with no account needed

Location-based categories for targeted reach The Bad: No real user verification system

Limited moderation may allow spam Pricing Classified Ads is 100% free to use, with no premium tiers or hidden charges. Why It’s a Good Craigslist Replacement If you’re looking for a true Craigslist clone, Classified Ads comes the closest. It keeps things simple, open, and ad-driven—perfect for those who prefer to post ads and wait for replies. For fans of traditional classifieds and straightforward personal listings, this site hits the mark. Check Classified Ads

Tinder – Best Mobile-First Casual Dating App With Large User Base

Starting Price $7.99/month Free Version / Trial Basic features Top Features Swipe-based Matchmaking, Passport feature (to match globally), Super Likes, Boost, Profile Customization Payment Type Credit card, PayPal Support Contact help.tinder.com Tinder is the go-to app for casual dating on the move. Known for its swipe-based interface and huge global user base, Tinder makes it easy to find mutual interests and local matches quickly. Whether you’re looking for a casual hookup or something more, this mobile-first platform has you covered. Key Features Location filtering for nearby matches

for nearby matches “Super Like” feature to stand out from other users

“Boost” option for increased visibility

Swipe-right matching system optimized for mobile

optimized for mobile Quick connections based on photos, bios, and mutual interests The Good: Fast swiping makes browsing simple and fun

Huge, diverse user base in most regions

Location-based matches for nearby connections

Intuitive mobile interface perfect for casual dating The Bad: Free version has limited daily likes

Conversations can fizzle out quickly without effort Pricing Basic Account: free

Tinder+: 1 Month: $7.99/month 6 Months: $4/month 12 Months: $2.67/month

Tinder Gold: 1 Month: $24.99/month 6 Months: $12.50/month 12 Months: $8.33/month

Tinder Platinum: 1 Month: $29.99/month 6 Months: $15/month 12 Months: $10/month

Why It’s a Good Craigslist Personals Alternatives Craigslist personals were all about local, casual interactions, and Tinder delivers that with modern polish. With fast, location-based discovery and a casual-first culture, it’s the top mobile app alternative for those missing the ease of Craigslist personal ads. Visit Tinder

Meet N Hook – Best for Fast, Casual Encounters With Safety Filters

Starting Price $10.99/month Free Version / Trial Free Basic Membership Top Features Advanced profile options, chat rooms, location-based search, and Safe Mode for filtering contacts Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, PayPal Support Contact Chatbot Meet N Hook is a direct, no-nonsense hookup platform created specifically for people who want fast, casual encounters without small talk. With built-in safety filters and intent-based matching, it’s ideal for users who value efficiency, privacy, and control. Key Features Filter-based matchmaking by user intent (hookup, chat, meet now)

by user (hookup, chat, meet now) Location tools to find nearby matches

to find nearby matches Clean, mobile-friendly interface

Quick profile setup

Browse matches easily

easily Start messaging with minimal friction The Good: Fast and simple account setup

Built for casual sex and no-strings fun

Intent filters help match expectations upfront

Focus on user safety and privacy The Bad: Limited long-term dating features

Smaller user base than mainstream apps Pricing Intro : $10.99 (200 Coins)

: $10.99 (200 Coins) Basic : $22 (300 Coins)

: $22 (300 Coins) Standard : $59 (900 Coins)

: $59 (900 Coins) Premium : $119 (2000 Coins)

: $119 (2000 Coins) Ultimate: $229 (6000 Coins) Why It’s a Good Craigslist Replacement Craigslist personals were popular for casual sex and quick connections, and Meet N Hook captures that same energy, minus the risks. With its no-frills setup, user safety focus, and intent-based filters, it’s a strong alternative for anyone looking for fast, casual encounters without the hassle. Visit Meet N Hook

Kasual – Best Modern Craigslist Replacement for Private Casual Sex

Starting Price $19.99/month Free Version / Trial Free Membership & basic texting Top Features Unlimited matches, Change location, Advanced filters​, Private Photos, Voice Messaging Payment Type Visa, MasterCard Support Contact [email protected] Kasual is a sleek, privacy-focused dating platform designed for users seeking casual sex without exposing personal details. It offers a modern twist on personal ads by focusing on secure, anonymous messaging and quick casual connections, with a UI that keeps things simple and discreet. Key Features Anonymous private chat

User intent matching

Layout designed for no-strings meetups

Prioritizes user safety with profile moderation

with profile moderation Minimal personal data collection

Ideal for low-risk casual encounters The Good: Anonymous chat and private interactions

Built specifically for casual connections

Clean, mobile-friendly interface

Emphasis on privacy and safety from fake profiles The Bad: Smaller niche community compared to mainstream apps

Limited free features without upgrade Pricing Free Trial : Includes free membership with basic texting features.

: Includes free membership with basic texting features. Pro : $19.99/month (billed monthly)

: $19.99/month (billed monthly) Elite: $29.99/month (billed monthly) Why It’s a Good Craigslist Replacement Kasual replaces the open-ended nature of Craigslist personal ads with something smarter and safer. It preserves the ease of casual sex connections while eliminating risks like fake profiles or data exposure. For modern users who still want Craigslist-style freedom—but with built-in privacy—it’s a strong fit. Check Kasual

Pernals – Best Alternative to Craigslist Personals for Queer and Kink-Friendly Users

Starting Price Free Free Version / Trial Free basic access Top Features Ad-style posts, Identity expression, Community safety, Personal ads, Browse by category or interest, No forced labels, Non-traditional connections Payment Type Not specified Pernals was created as a direct response to the Craigslist personals shutdown—specifically to support queer, kink, and other underrepresented communities. It combines old-school ad-style posting with a safe, moderated environment that allows users to express their identity and desires freely. Key Features Focus on ad-style posts for personal expression

for personal expression Emphasis on identity expression and community safety

and Users write their own personal ads

Browse by category or interest

or Avoids forced labels

Flexible space for personal interactions and non-traditional connections The Good: Inclusive space for LGBTQ+ and niche communities

Ad-style personals mimic Craigslist layout

Strong moderation and community guidelines

Encourages authentic personal interactions The Bad: Smaller audience compared to mainstream platforms

Limited real-time chat tools Pricing Free to use for posting and browsing. Why It’s a Good Craigslist Personals Alternative Pernals was purpose-built to fill the void Craigslist left behind, especially for queer and kink-positive users. Its commitment to inclusivity, open expression, and personal connection makes it one of the best Craigslist personals alternatives for marginalized groups seeking meaningful or exploratory interactions. Visit Pernals

Plenty of Fish – Best Site for Casual to Serious Personal Connections

Starting Price $9.99/month Free Version / Trial Free basic membership Top Features Messaging, match filters, video chat Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, PayPal Support Contact Live chat support Plenty of Fish (POF) is one of the most versatile dating platforms out there, offering features that work for both casual flings and long-term dating. It’s built for real-world variety—just like Craigslist personals once was—making it easy to find meaningful connections or no-pressure chats. Key Features Intent-based filters for matching users seeking serious relationships or casual encounters

for matching users seeking or Built-in personality assessments

Location-based search tools

tools Conversation prompts to support authentic interaction

to support authentic interaction More in-depth than most casual dating platforms The Good: Large, diverse user base

Matches users based on dating goals

Free messaging between mutual matches

In-depth profiles and personality quizzes The Bad: Interface feels slightly outdated

Some inactive or spam accounts Pricing Free Account: Send messages to potential matches and add photos to your profile

Send messages to potential matches and add photos to your profile 3-Month Premium Membership: $20.94/month or $62.82 total

$20.94/month or $62.82 total 6-Month Premium Membership: $15.70/month or $94.23 total

$15.70/month or $94.23 total 12-Month Premium Membership: $10.47/month or $125.64 total 1 Token: $3.99 5 Tokens: $14.95 10 Tokens: $19.90

$10.47/month or $125.64 total Why It’s a Good Craigslist Replacement Craigslist personals served all kinds of connections, and POF mirrors that flexibility with tools for both dating and casual chats. As one of the most accessible dating platforms with room for nuance, it’s a strong Craigslist alternative whether you’re after something fun or something real. Visit Plenty of Fish

What to Look for in a Craigslist Personals Replacement

Not all dating or personals sites offer the same experience Craigslist once did. If you’re looking for a true Craigslist personals replacement, keep an eye out for these key features—they make the difference between a quick connection and a frustrating experience:

Free or affordable messaging

Craigslist never charged to start a conversation. Look for platforms that offer either free chat or low-cost plans so you’re not blocked from making connections.

Craigslist never charged to start a conversation. Look for platforms that offer either free chat or low-cost plans so you’re not blocked from making connections. Privacy and discretion

Many people used Craigslist for discreet meetups or casual hookups. Modern alternatives should offer secure messaging, profile privacy, and the option to remain anonymous until you’re ready to share.

Many people used Craigslist for discreet meetups or casual hookups. Modern alternatives should offer secure messaging, profile privacy, and the option to remain anonymous until you’re ready to share. Local filtering

Craigslist was all about nearby connections. Sites that let you match users based on city or zip code help keep things local and relevant.

Craigslist was all about nearby connections. Sites that let you match users based on city or zip code help keep things local and relevant. Profile verification

After Craigslist’s shutdown, concerns about fake profiles grew. Choose platforms that verify accounts or use moderation tools to boost user safety.

After Craigslist’s shutdown, concerns about fake profiles grew. Choose platforms that verify accounts or use moderation tools to boost user safety. Fast signup and anonymous browsing

One of Craigslist’s biggest appeals was its simplicity. Good replacements allow for quick signup, browsing before committing, and flexible search without jumping through hoops.

Best Craigslist Personals Alternatives by Category

Craigslist was a one-size-fits-all platform, but today’s dating landscape offers more tailored options. Whether you’re looking for casual sex, a discreet affair, or a specific niche community, there’s a modern Craigslist personals replacement built for you. Here’s how the top sites stack up by category:

For casual sex:

Meet N Hook , One Night Friend , and AdultFriendFinder are all designed for fast, no-strings encounters. They offer intent filters, flirty interfaces, and open-minded communities focused on casual dating and hookups.

, , and are all designed for fast, no-strings encounters. They offer intent filters, flirty interfaces, and open-minded communities focused on and hookups. For discreet affairs:

Ashley Madison remains the go-to for discreet affairs . Its anonymity tools and privacy-first culture make it a trusted platform for those who need discretion above all.

remains the go-to for . Its anonymity tools and privacy-first culture make it a trusted platform for those who need discretion above all. For queer/kink:

Pernals is built for niche communities , including LGBTQ+ users and those into kink or alternative relationship styles. Its identity-friendly approach and ad-style posts are inclusive and welcoming.

is built for , including LGBTQ+ users and those into kink or alternative relationship styles. Its identity-friendly approach and ad-style posts are inclusive and welcoming. For traditional classifieds feel:

Locanto and Classified Ads both maintain a Craigslist-style layout. They’re great for those who prefer old-school posting formats and free local personals.

and both maintain a layout. They’re great for those who prefer old-school posting formats and free local personals. For mobile dating:

Tinder and Plenty of Fish are two of the most popular dating apps today. Both are optimized for mobile use, with large user bases and flexible features for everything from quick chats to serious matches.

and are two of the most popular today. Both are optimized for mobile use, with large user bases and flexible features for everything from quick chats to serious matches. For privacy-first users:

Kasual is ideal for those who want casual connections without revealing too much. With anonymous messaging and a safety-focused design, it’s a modern solution for users who value control over their personal data.

Why Did Craigslist Shut Down Personals?

In 2018, Craigslist made the decision to permanently shut down its personals section in response to new U.S. legislation. The move came shortly after the passing of the FOSTA-SESTA law—also known as the Online Sex Trafficking Act—which holds websites legally responsible for any user-generated content that may be linked to sex trafficking or illegal adult services.

Rather than risk legal liability, Craigslist removed its entire personal ads category. This abrupt change left millions without a trusted space for casual dating, hookups, or open connection. The shutdown also marked the end of an era where users could freely post personal listings for everything from romance to casual encounters.

In the wake of Craigslist’s exit, a wave of new platforms emerged—designed to offer similar services, but with stronger safety tools, privacy options, and moderation policies. These modern Craigslist personals alternatives aim to fill the gap while complying with current laws and protecting users.

Safety Tips for Casual Dating Online

While many Craigslist personals replacements now include safety features, it’s still important to protect yourself when meeting someone new. Here are a few smart, no-nonsense safety tips to keep in mind:

Keep personal info private

Don’t share your address, workplace, or other sensitive personal details until trust is firmly established. Use in-platform messaging

Stick to the app or site’s chat system until you’re comfortable. This helps maintain user safety and reduces the risk of scams. Meet in public

For a first meetup, always choose a well-lit, public place. Never agree to private settings right away. Tell a friend where you’re going

Share your plans—including the location and who you’re meeting—with someone you trust. Check in afterward, too. Use video calls to verify identity

A quick video call can confirm the person is real and who they claim to be. It’s a simple step that can prevent a lot of headaches.

FAQs About Craigslist Personals Alternatives

What’s the best free alternative to Craigslist Personals?

If you’re looking for free options, Locanto, Classified Ads, and Plenty of Fish (POF) are top choices. These platforms let you post or browse personals without paying and offer a similar open-access vibe to the original Craigslist personals.

Can I still find casual encounters online?

Yes, plenty of sites now focus on fast, casual connections. AdultFriendFinder, Meet N Hook, and Kasual are built specifically for casual encounters, with features that make meeting like-minded users quick and easy.

Are Craigslist replacements safe to use?

Most modern Craigslist alternatives have added strong safety features like profile verification, anonymous messaging, and scam filtering. Platforms such as Ashley Madison and Kasual also prioritize privacy tools to protect user safety. Still, it’s important to stick to verified profiles and use in-app messaging until you feel secure.

Disclaimer: The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Your use of any of the sites listed in this article is subject to each site’s terms and conditions. Laws vary from state to state and over time. It is your sole responsibility to ensure the use of any sites or any of the services provided through the sites is compliant with your jurisdiction’s laws. The information provided herein shall not be used in any way to exchange money for sex.