Dark Mode

Continua secures $8M to put AI assistants inside everyday group chats

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 14 Aug 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

continua group chats ai assistants

Continua raised $8 million to place artificial intelligence (AI) agents inside everyday group text conversations on SMS, iMessage, and Discord.

The New York startup, founded by former Google engineer David Petrou, announced the funding round on Tuesday. GV led the investment, with Bessemer Venture Partners and angel investors participating.

    Petrou left Google after 17 years building products like Google Goggles and Google Glass. He started Continua in 2023 after watching people copy answers from ChatGPT into their group chats with friends.

    “The simple way to think about it is that we’re bringing the power of LLMs to group chats,” Petrou told TechCrunch.

    The AI agent can set reminders when friends plan trips. It launches polls to help groups decide on restaurants. When conversations turn into actual plans, it creates calendar invites and Google Docs with to-do lists.

    Users add Continua by including its phone number in group texts or username in Discord chats. Friends can also message the AI privately to ask about forgotten details like meeting times or locations.

    Most AI chatbots work best in one-on-one conversations. Petrou said adapting large language models for group dynamics proved surprisingly difficult.

    “You want the agent to have social intelligence,” he explained to TechCrunch. His team had to “break the LLM’s brain” to make it join conversations naturally without responding to every message.

    Groups can tell Continua to “hang back” if it participates too much. The AI learns when to jump in and when to stay quiet.

    Consumer group chats represent an underserved market in AI development. Most companies focus on business applications like Slack integrations and workplace productivity tools.

    But 88% of people used chatbots in 2023, according to research from Exploding Topics. Personal coordination often happens in the same messy group chats where friends plan dinners and weekend trips.

    Erik Nordlander, a general partner at GV, said his firm invested in Petrou before the Continua concept fully developed. “David is a really brilliant engineer, someone who’s been working with AI since before it was the hot thing,” Nordlander told TechCrunch.

    The company plans to hire engineers and polish its product with the new funding. Future revenue could come from charging for event planning and trip booking services.

    Meta and startup Hey Umai offer competing AI conversation tools. Petrou believes Continua works better for group interactions than existing alternatives.

    The startup aims to turn chaotic group chats into organized workflows. Users stay in familiar messaging apps instead of switching between different planning tools.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    china unitree a2 stellar hunter

    China’s new robot dog outmuscles U.S. rivals and can carry a full-grown human

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    atom project america ai systems

    $100M effort seeks to build America’s answer to China’s open-source AI dominance

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    openai brings back gpt 4o

    OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after subscribers call GPT-5 “dumber”

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    openai chatgpt enterprise 1 usd 1

    OpenAI opens ChatGPT Enterprise to federal workers for $1 each

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat