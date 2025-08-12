China’s new robot dog outmuscles U.S. rivals and can carry a full-grown human

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

A robot dog from the Chinese company Unitree can carry 25 kilograms while walking and hold 100 kilograms when standing still, beating American competitors by nearly double.

Unitree Robotics unveiled its A2 Stellar Hunter on August 5. The four-legged robot boasts a massive weight capacity, beating Boston Dynamics’ Spot, which maxes out at 14 kilograms.

Their demo video footage shows the 37-kilogram robot withstanding an adult jumping on its back like a skateboard. It crashes through glass panels, performs backflips, and navigates rocky mountain terrain while carrying heavy medical backpacks.

A2 runs for five hours unloaded or three hours with maximum payload. Spot manages just 90 minutes of operation before needing a recharge.

“The main trigger for today’s robotic stocks is Unitree’s new robot dog. The real application for robot dogs is actually broader than humanoid robots, and they are lighter and easier to enter the market,” said Fu Zhifeng, chief investment officer at Shanghai Chengzhou Investment Management.

The robot’s enhanced perception system uses dual LiDAR sensors front and rear, plus an HD camera and AI vision for 360-degree awareness. This setup eliminates blind spots that plague single-sensor systems.

Speed capabilities separate the A2 from competitors. On legs alone, it reaches 5 meters per second. Optional wheel attachments boost speeds to 18 kilometers per hour, transforming the robot into a rapid logistics platform.

The robot operates in extreme temperatures from minus 20 to 55 degrees Celsius. Its aluminum alloy and plastic construction earns IP56 water resistance ratings, with critical components sealed to IP67 standards.

Pricing remains undisclosed, though industry estimates place the A2 between $16,000 and $82,500, competing directly with Spot’s premium cost structure.

The robot’s development reflects China’s broader robotics ambitions. Global humanoids market is expected to exceed $5 trillion by 2050, with China currently leading the development charge on strong government support, according to a Morgan Stanley report in May.

Chinese robotics stocks surged following the announcement. Zhejiang Changsheng Sliding Bearings Co.’s shares jumped as much as 16% while Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Co.’s stock rose by its 10% daily limit.

A2’s applications span industrial inspections, emergency rescue operations, and logistics in hazardous environments where human workers face risks. The robot’s ability to climb 45-degree slopes and overcome one-meter obstacles opens previously inaccessible work sites.

Unitree’s breakthrough comes just weeks after introducing its R1 humanoid robot priced at $5,900, signaling the company’s strategy to democratize advanced robotics through competitive pricing.

The A2 represents more than technical achievement. It signals a shift from experimental prototypes to field-ready machines capable of autonomous operation in dynamic, often dangerous settings where human presence proves costly or impossible.