Dark Mode

Content must be tagged AI-generated or face penalties under China’s new digital ID law

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 3 Sep 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

china tags ai generated content

China became the first country to require labels on all artificial intelligence(AI)-generated content when new regulations took effect on September 1.

The Cyberspace Administration of China now mandates that platforms like WeChat, Douyin, and Weibo attach visible markers and hidden metadata to AI-created text, images, audio, and video.

    The rules represent the world’s most comprehensive attempt to regulate AI content. Four government agencies drafted the legislation to combat misinformation, fraud, and copyright violations across the nation.

    Major platforms moved quickly to comply before the deadline. WeChat now requires users to proactively mark when they post content made by AI. The company also bans users from removing or changing these AI labels, according to company statements.

    Douyin uses metadata detection to identify AI content automatically. Weibo added reporting features so users can flag unlabeled synthetic material.

    The regulations go far beyond similar efforts in other countries. While the European Union requires disclosure only for deepfakes, China’s rules cover all AI-generated content without exceptions.

    “By mandating labels that serve as a ‘digital ID’ for AI-generated content, the public can be effectively alerted, and the threshold for malicious dissemination can be raised,” said Ma Jihua, a telecom observer. “This is a crucial step to curb potential harm at the source.”

    Platforms are required to embed two types of markers. Explicit labels appear as watermarks or text prompts that users can see. Implicit identifiers hide in file metadata that algorithms can detect.

    The law emerged from China’s broader “Qinglang” campaign to clean up online spaces. Officials expressed growing concern about AI’s role in spreading false information and manipulating public opinion.

    Non-compliance risk fines, content removal, and potential blacklisting by regulators. Users face penalties for circumventing the labeling system.

    The regulations could influence global policy as other governments grapple with AI-generated content. Google and Meta have experimented with voluntary labeling tools, but no other nation has enacted legally binding requirements nationwide.

    Some critics worry the rules may stifle innovation or enable greater state control over information flows. Supporters argue that the transparency measures protect users from deceptive synthetic media.

    The implementation affects millions of Chinese internet users who create and share content daily. Creators must now navigate new disclosure requirements while platforms invest in detection technology.

    China’s move positions the country at the forefront of AI governance discussions worldwide. As AI-generated content becomes more sophisticated and widespread, other governments may follow China’s example of mandatory labeling requirements.

    The regulations took six months to implement after officials announced them in March 2025, giving platforms time to develop compliance systems.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    meta unauthorized chatbots impersonating celebrities

    Meta under fire for AI chatbots impersonating Taylor Swift and celebrities in sexual conversations

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    claude ai training chat data

    Claude now asks to use your data for AI training, critics say it’s manipulative

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    whatsapp new ai assistant

    WhatsApp’s new AI assistant rewrites texts while keeping conversations private

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    openai chatgpt parental control

    Wrongful death suit prompts OpenAI to build parental controls into ChatGPT

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat