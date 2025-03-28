Canon revamps the EOS R50 for vloggers, slashes price to $649

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Canon announced two new “video-centric cameras” aimed at content creators in March 2025. The EOS R50 V is a redesigned version of the entry-level EOS R50, while the PowerShot V1 is a compact point-and-shoot.

The EOS R50 V offers better video capabilities and costs less than the original. The new model keeps the same 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor as the original EOS R50 but now records 4K video at 60fps, doubling the previous 30fps limit. Canon lowered the price to $649.99 (down from the original $680) by removing the electronic viewfinder and built-in flash.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

In their place, Canon added features that video creators want. The camera has a new grip design, a video button on the front for easier selfie recording, and a side tripod mount for shooting vertical videos for TikTok and Instagram.

The camera uses Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system with focus breathing compensation, also found in higher-end models like the EOS R6 Mark II. This technology maintains smooth, accurate focus during video recording.

Canon will bundle the EOS R50 V with its new RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens for $849.99. The lens includes optical image stabilization and a ring-controlled power zoom. Canon claims the ring creates smoother transitions during video recording.

Experts see this redesign as Canon’s response to competition from smartphones and Sony’s ZV-1 Mark II vlogging camera.

Canon also announced the PowerShot V1, a compact point-and-shoot camera with a fixed 16-50mm f/2.8-4.5 zoom lens. It uses a 22.3-megapixel 1.4-type sensor and includes a cooling fan for longer video recording sessions. The PowerShot V1 is priced at $899.99.

Both cameras support Canon Log 3 color profiles for better color grading and feature Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system. These capabilities show Canon’s focus on serving the growing content creation market. Social media has increased demand for affordable yet capable video equipment.

“This launch marks a major expansion of Canon’s video-first range, offering purpose-built tools to empower creators at every level, ” said Canon Europe in its press release.

Both the EOS R50 V and PowerShot V1 will be available globally in April 2025, starting in Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan before expanding to the United States.