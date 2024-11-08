Canada pulls the plug on TikTok’s operations over security worries

We do not endorse or support the use of AI tools to alter images of individuals without their explicit consent. Using AI clothes remover tools in this way can violate privacy, ethical standards, and legal regulations, potentially leading to serious consequences. Our recommendations focus on AI tools for legitimate and creative purposes, such as artistic projects or professional editing, ensuring respect for privacy and consent.

Canada has told TikTok to pack up and leave. On November 6, the government ordered TikTok Technology Canada Inc., the company’s branch with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, to shut down over national security worries. But don’t worry, the app itself isn’t going anywhere for now—Canadians can still scroll away. This marks the latest in a wave of global crackdowns on TikTok’s data practices due to its Chinese ownership.

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, stated that the decision followed a “multi-step national security review” led by Canada’s security and intelligence community. “The decision was based on the information and evidence collected over the course of the review and on the advice of Canada’s security and intelligence community and other government partners,” Champagne explained.

This ban has been in place on government devices in Canada since early 2023, similar to actions in the U.S. and Europe.

Canada clarified that it would not restrict Canadian creators from using the app itself. Champagne emphasized that using social media is a personal choice but advised Canadians to be aware of potential data security risks. “We urge Canadians to adopt good cybersecurity practices and assess the possible risks that could arise from using social media platforms,” Champagne noted.

TikTok’s Response and Implications

TikTok responded by announcing plans to challenge the government order in court. The company argued that shutting down its Canadian operations would lead to major local job losses. “Shutting down TikTok’s Canadian offices and destroying hundreds of well-paying local jobs is not in anyone’s best interest, and today’s shutdown order will do just that,” a TikTok spokesperson stated.

University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist described Canada’s decision as “curious.” He pointed out that banning the company instead of the app might reduce Canada’s ability to oversee TikTok. “Banning the company rather than the app may actually make matters worse since the risks associated with the app will remain, but the ability to hold the company accountable will be weakened,” Geist remarked.

A Growing Global Crackdown

TikTok’s challenges in Canada follow a series of similar issues worldwide. In the U.S., former president Joe Biden signed legislation in April that requires ByteDance to sell TikTok by January 2025. Unless the newly elected administration pivots, the company will otherwise face a nationwide ban if it does not follow the orders. In response to these U.S. demands, TikTok filed a lawsuit in May, seeking to block the legislation.

European countries have also implemented partial restrictions mirroring Canada’s approach since early 2023. Add to that, countries like Australia are also considering similar restrictions on social media access for young users.