Dark Mode

ByteDance, Alibaba told to ditch tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 18 Sep 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

bytedance alibaba ditch nvidia gpu

China banned ByteDance, Alibaba, and other tech giants from buying Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips on Wednesday, September 17, forcing companies to scrap tens of thousands of processors they had already ordered.

The Cyberspace Administration of China told firms to cancel all purchases of Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chips and halt all testing. Nvidia’s stock dropped three percent following the news.

    “I’m disappointed with what I see,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said at a London press conference. The executive added that China and the United States “have larger agendas to work out.”

    Huang was set to meet President Donald Trump at a state dinner on Wednesday evening.

    The ban goes further than China’s previous warnings against buying Nvidia products. Earlier guidance discouraged purchases of the company’s H20 chips, but this week’s order demands immediate action.

    Chinese regulators have recently concluded that domestic AI chips now perform as well as or better than Nvidia’s China-specific models. Officials summoned chipmakers like Huawei and Cambricon to compare their products against Nvidia’s offerings.

    “The message is now loud and clear,” a tech executive told the Financial Times. “Earlier, people had hopes of renewed Nvidia supply if the geopolitical situation improves. Now it’s all hands on deck to build the domestic system.”

    China’s move comes after years of tightening US export controls on advanced semiconductors. Washington first restricted chip exports in 2022, citing national security concerns about China’s military development.

    President Trump briefly eased some restrictions in August. His administration allowed Nvidia to sell certain chips to China in exchange for fifteen percent of the revenue.

    The arrangement hasn’t produced results yet. Nvidia hasn’t shipped any H20 chips under the deal, and officials haven’t determined how payments would work.

    China’s semiconductor push includes boosting domestic production. Chinese chipmaker Cambricon reported a 4,300 percent revenue jump in early 2025, while domestic tech stocks have surged throughout the year.

    House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized China’s approach during a CNBC interview on Wednesday. “They have no regard whatsoever for U.S. trademark law,” Johnson said. “It is not the fault of the United States that there are these strained relations. It is the fault of China.”

    The RTX Pro 6000D was Nvidia’s last major product allowed for sale in China. Huang introduced the chip during a Beijing visit in July, positioning it for automated manufacturing uses.

    Neither Alibaba, ByteDance, nor the Cyberspace Administration responded to requests for comment.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    zoom ai companion

    Zoom AI Companion can now join Teams and Meet calls to take notes

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    gemini ai icpc coding challenge

    Gemini AI stuns ICPC by solving “impossible” coding challenge in 30 minutes

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    youtube new ai creator tools

    YouTube’s new AI tools want to make anyone a creator

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    ai confession prayer spiritual advice

    Why millions are turning to AI for confession, prayer, and spiritual advice

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat