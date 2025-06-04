Bing now offers free access to Sora’s AI video tool

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Microsoft is integrating OpenAI’s premium Sora video generator into its free Bing mobile app, giving users worldwide access to technology that normally costs $20 monthly.

The move marks the first time Sora has been available without a subscription. Previously, users needed ChatGPT Plus or Pro memberships to access the advanced text-to-video artificial intelligence (AI) model.

“Bing Video Creator represents our efforts to democratize the power of AI video generation,” Microsoft said in its Monday announcement. “We believe creativity should be effortless and accessible to help you satisfy your answer-seeking process.”

Users can now create five-second videos by simply describing scenes in the Bing app. The tool generates clips in vertical 9:16 format, perfect for social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

However, Microsoft’s generosity comes with strategic limitations. Videos are capped at 480p resolution and five seconds in length. Horizontal video support remains “coming soon.”

The service operates on a two-tier system. Users receive 10 “Fast” generations that process within seconds. After exhausting these, they must either wait hours for “Standard” processing or redeem 100 Microsoft Rewards points per video.

Those rewards come from Microsoft’s ecosystem activities. Users earn five points per Bing search, with a daily cap of 150 points. The system effectively encourages users to abandon Google for Microsoft’s search engine.

Microsoft Corporate Vice President Jordi Ribas emphasized the historical significance of social media, noting that Bing was “the first product to ship image creation for free” two years ago.

The tool includes safety measures developed according to Microsoft’s Responsible AI principles. Content moderation blocks potentially harmful prompts, while C2PA watermarking identifies AI-generated videos.

Videos are stored within the app for 90 days and can be downloaded or shared across platforms. Users can queue up to three generations simultaneously.

Microsoft’s strategy contrasts sharply with industry trends toward premium AI subscriptions. While competitors like Google’s Veo 3 require paid access, Microsoft uses Sora as an engagement tool to build its ecosystem.

AI video generation has become increasingly competitive. Multiple companies now offer similar capabilities, diminishing Sora’s early technological advantage.

Desktop and Copilot integration are promised “soon,” though the feature currently remains mobile-exclusive. The service launches globally, excluding China and Russia.

For casual creators and social media users, the quality proves sufficient despite limitations. The core Sora engine powers both free and premium versions, although Microsoft’s implementation lacks advanced controls, such as camera paths and extended durations.

This calculated move positions Microsoft to capture users frustrated by rising AI costs while strengthening Bing’s market position against Google’s dominance.