Apple developing answer engine to compete with ChatGPT

Apple has quietly assembled a specialized team to develop its own artificial intelligence (AI) search engine that could compete directly with ChatGPT.

The tech giant formed the “Answers, Knowledge and Information” team earlier this year to build what it calls an “answer engine.” This system would crawl the web and provide direct responses to user questions, similar to how ChatGPT operates.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who first reported the team’s existence, described the effort as “something akin to a stripped-down, Apple-built approach to ChatGPT-like search.”

Robby Walker, a senior director who previously oversaw Siri development, leads the new team. Walker reports directly to John Giannandrea, Apple’s chief of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“Our work fuels intuitive information experiences across some of Apple’s most iconic products, including Siri, Spotlight, Safari, Messages, Lookup, and more,” states a recent Apple job posting for the team. “Join us in shaping the future of how the world connects with information!”

Company executives had previously dismissed the need for a chatbot, arguing that consumer interest was limited. Some leaders within Apple’s AI group had even expressed skepticism about ChatGPT-style tools altogether.

However, the reality is different. Products like ChatGPT serve hundreds of millions of users globally for tasks ranging from math problems to basic web searches.

Apple currently faces several problems that deem this direction necessary. Google pays Apple roughly $20 billion annually to remain the default search engine on Apple devices. This lucrative arrangement may soon face disruption as the US Justice Department is expected to force changes to the search deal.

Meanwhile, Siri continues to frustrate users with inconsistent answers. The voice assistant often redirects users to Google web searches or hands off requests to ChatGPT through a limited interface. This is problematic on devices without screens like the HomePod.

Apple Intelligence, the company’s current AI platform, lacks search capabilities entirely.

The new team is exploring both a standalone application and integration into existing Apple services. Backend infrastructure development is already underway to power future search capabilities in Siri, Spotlight, and Safari.

Apple has begun advertising multiple job openings for the team across the United States and China. Many listings specifically mention experience with search algorithms and engine development.

The project remains in early development stages. No public launch date has been confirmed, and a finished product may still be years away.

This initiative comes as Apple faces talent challenges in its AI division. Four key researchers from Apple’s Foundation Models team left for Meta’s new superintelligence lab in the past month alone, attracted by significantly higher compensation packages.

The enhanced Siri experience, originally planned for 2025, has been delayed until spring 2026. Walker previously called these delays “ugly and embarrassing” in internal meetings.

Despite the setbacks, Apple appears committed to reducing its dependence on external AI services while maintaining its focus on privacy-first personalization.