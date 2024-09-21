AI-powered talking teddy bear brings kid-powered stories to life

Written by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Published 21 Sep 2024

Fact checked by Stephane Bandeira
Free Brown Bear Plush Toy On Bed Stock PhotoPhoto by Teresa Howes from Pexels

Los Angeles-based tech toy company Skyrocket launched Poe the AI Story Bear, the first ever talking teddy bear that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to generate and read aloud stories based on ideas suggested by children, last August.

“Poe the AI Story Bear empowers kids with the ability to create amazing, personalized stories that they’ll love listening to again and again,” Skyrocket CEO Nelo Lucich said about the toy.

The plush toy employs the capabilities of ChatGPT-4o and ElevenLabs—an AI speech software company to create and narrate stories accessible through the Poe Ai Bear: Story Creator app.

“Poe the AI Story Bear embraces the positive aspects of AI technology and makes it accessible to all types of consumers from diverse backgrounds and languages and at a budget-friendly price point,” Lucich further stated about the $50 app-controlled teddy bear.

On the app, children can choose characters, objects, and settings to personalize their stories,and hit the “Make Up Story” button, which sends a story prompt to Microsoft Azure and ChatGPT-4o and is then transmitted to Poe via Bluetooth.

Skyrocket designed Poe to only pull input from the app, without cameras, microphones, or direct internet access and also provided ‘guardrails’ to filter out inappropriate content and cater to different age groups.

Additionally, Skyrocket also incorporates cost-saving measures, limiting story length and the credits for the number of stories generated with initial purchase to 75 stories, with additional credits possibly being available for sale.

