3Commas Review: Pros, Cons, Pricing, and Features Explored

Over the years, more traders have shown interest in automated crypto trading, and it’s easy to see why. When used correctly, it makes trading easier and more efficient. Among the many trading bots out there, 3Commas is one of the most popular. It helps both new and experienced traders automate trades and manage crypto assets across multiple exchanges.

If you’re just learning about this tool, you probably have questions like, “What is 3Commas?” or “Is 3Commas legit?” This article provides a 3Commas review based on firsthand experience and feedback from other traders. It covers its features, how it works, pricing, and more.

Overview of 3Commas: Key Details

3Commas is a trading tool built to help crypto traders manage their assets across multiple exchanges and automate trades using bots. Here’s a quick look at the key details about 3Commas:

Key Detail Information Founders Yuriy Sorokin, Mikhail Goryunov, Egor Razumovskii, Andres Susi Official Website 3commas.io Headquarters Tallinn, Estonia Year Established 2017 Beginner-Friendly Moderately easy to use KYC/AML Verification Not required Automated Trading Pairs Works with any crypto chart or pair Supported Exchanges Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, HTX, OKX, Bitget, Bybit, Crypto.com , and more Support Great customer support

What is 3Commas?

3Commas is a crypto trading platform known for its bot trading and asset management features. The platform connects with your chosen crypto exchanges and executes trades for you based on the bot you select. This eliminates the need for constant manual price monitoring and provides more tools to manage your assets across all exchanges in one place.

It offers two main automated trading strategies: Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and GRID, each with predefined rules and algorithms. You can also copy bot strategies from advanced traders and modify them to fit your trading parameters. While these features offer various options, they’re all behind a paywall.

Key Features of 3Commas

Demo Trading Accounts

Like most trading platforms, 3Commas offers a demo account for users to test strategies. 3commas trading bots are useful for beginners as they let you experiment with different parameters to find what works best for profitable trading. With this feature, you can practice without risking real funds.

While it’s tempting to start using a real account immediately after registering with 3Commas, we recommend sticking with the demo for some time. How long you spend practicing depends on your experience level, and you might eventually need professional help since trading involves more than just reading charts and placing trades.

The demo account lets you explore 3Commas’ features, like trading signals. But to fully access these, you’ll need a Pro subscription.

API Integration with Exchanges

3Commas lets you connect to multiple exchanges through API integration, making it easy to trade across platforms like Binance, Kraken, ByBit, and Coinbase. This feature is simple to set up and allows you to use the platform without committing your assets to 3Commas.

With this, you can manage everything in one place, saving time for active traders. A few years ago, API keys for certain exchanges were leaked due to a hack on the platform, resulting in fund losses for many traders. While 3Commas’ security may have improved, ensure you’re comfortable with API security when linking your exchange accounts.

Automated Trading Bots

One key feature of 3Commas is its automated trading bots, which are offered in three types: grid, DCA, and Signal. These bots allow you to manage trades without constantly monitoring the markets using your specified rules.

It is a big plus that each bot can be customized, and multiple versions with different rules can be created. These bots can also be set up to follow various strategies, whether for day trading or holding long-term positions.

That said, familiarizing yourself with the settings can take some time. Once everything is configured, the bots handle the work, saving time and helping to eliminate emotional trading. So let’s take a look at each of the bots it offers:

Grid Bots

Grid bots are perfect for volatile markets where prices fluctuate. They automatically place buy and sell orders at set intervals, making them a great tool for sideways markets. However, they’re not the best choice if the market trends firmly in one direction. They work best when there’s a lot of back-and-forth movement, which is common in crypto.

On 3Commas, setting up a grid bot is super easy. You also get a backtesting option to check your bot’s profitability and an AI Optimize feature to help you find the best configuration for a better win rate.

DCA Bots

The DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) bot automatically buys crypto regularly, making it perfect for long-term investors who want to avoid emotional trading and market timing.

You can set up multiple DCA bots with custom entry and exit rules/conditions across different exchanges. While it’s not meant for quick profits, it helps smooth out market fluctuations. If you’re focused on steady portfolio growth, this bot handles it once you’ve set it up.

Signal Bots

The Signal Bot automates trades based on custom TradingView alerts, PineScripts strategies, and more, streamlining strategy execution. Integrating with TradingView or any other signal sources via a webhook ensures real-time trade execution tailored to your settings. This bot is a step above the other bots 3Commas offers, allowing you to automate external signal execution.

Key features include:

Custom Signal Mode : Trades align with your strategy, filtering signals as per bot settings.

Webhook Integration: You can easily link your bot to TradingView via a unique webhook URL, ensuring that alerts are executed in real time.

Futures Support: Configure leverage, pairs (up to 200), and margin for flexible trading.

While setup involves TradingView and webhook configuration, the bot simplifies trading, making it ideal for active traders seeking automation and efficiency.

SmartTrade Features

For those who prefer to trade manually but still want some automation, 3Commas offers SmartTrade. Its smart trade features allow you to set up stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop orders to manage your trades more effectively.

It’s a great way to control your manual trades while minimizing risk. The tools are easy to use, but you’ll need a solid understanding of market behavior to make the most of them. They’re useful for anyone who wants to take their manual trading to the next level.

Signal Marketplace

The Signal Marketplace allows you to buy and sell trading signals. It’s a great option if you want to follow expert strategies or lack the time to create your own. You can find signals for various assets and strategies, allowing access to ready-made setups.

However, the quality of signals can vary, so it’s important to check the reputation of signal providers. It’s a useful tool for those who want to follow signals without spending too much time researching strategies, but always do your due diligence and be cautious of the win rates claimed by providers.

Portfolio Management Tools

3Commas gives you tools to manage and track your portfolio across multiple exchanges. You can monitor your performance and optimize your asset allocation, all from one dashboard. It’s a helpful feature for keeping everything organized and making informed investment decisions. The interface is clean and easy to use, although more advanced traders might want deeper insights and custom reports.

Is 3Commas Legit?

3Commas is a bot trading platform that delivers features like portfolio management, access to various bot strategies for automatic trading, and, if appropriately used, copying trading signals from other users. This is based on our experience with the platform and Reddit, Trustpilot, and Quora user reviews.

That said, trading in the financial market always carries risks. Using a platform like 3Commas doesn’t guarantee profits. If you don’t have a solid, profitable strategy, you could lose money—and that’s not the platform’s fault.

How Does 3Commas Work?

3Commas is a platform that makes crypto trading easier by offering automated bots like DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) and Grid bots. These bots work based on pre-set strategies, so you don’t have to monitor the market constantly. You can connect your account to popular exchanges like Binance, Kraken, ByBit, and Coinbase and manage everything from one place.

If you’re an experienced trader or just starting out, the platform allows you to customize bots to fit your strategy or use pre-configured ones for automated trading. If you don’t have the time or expertise to develop your strategy, the Signal Marketplace lets you buy and sell trading signals. This is a helpful tool for anyone looking to follow expert strategies and make informed decisions without spending hours researching.

For manual traders, 3Commas offers the Smart Trade Terminal, which offers advanced features like setting take-profit and stop-loss orders, trailing options, and more. It’s great for those who prefer to trade manually but want to optimize their moves. The terminal also offers portfolio management features, letting you track all your investments in one place. You can rebalance your portfolio, track performance, and adjust as needed.

How to Connect Your 3Commas Account to an Exchange?

Find the API Key Settings on Your Exchange: Start by logging into your exchange account (like Binance, Kraken, or Coinbase). Head to the settings or security section and look for the API option. This is where you’ll generate the necessary keys to connect with 3Commas. Generate API Keys: Once in the API section, click the option to create a new API key. To proceed, you’ll likely need to complete a 2FA verification. After that, you’ll receive an API key and a secret key—make sure you save them safely, especially the secret key. Add API Keys to 3Commas Securely: Next, log into your 3Commas account and go to the “My Portfolio” section. Click “Connect a new account” and select your exchange from the list. Paste the API key and secret key into the required fields. Ensure you’re on a secure network when entering your keys to keep everything safe. Set Proper Permissions for Trading without Withdrawals: When adding the API key, enable permissions only for trading, not withdrawals. This keeps your funds secure and allows the bot to trade without the risk of your crypto being withdrawn. Once everything is set up, confirm the connection, and your exchange will be linked to 3Commas, which is ready to trade.

3Commas Pricing Plans

3Commas offers several pricing plans that cater to different budgets. While the pricing isn’t cheap, it’s reasonable considering the potential long-term profits. The idea is that your earnings should cover the subscription cost and still leave you with a profit. Here’s a breakdown of the plans:

Free Plan

3 Active SmartTrades

1 Signal Bot

1 Grid Bot

1 DCA Bot (Single Pair)

10 Active DCA Deals

Pro Plan: $49/month

50 Active SmartTrades

50 Signal Bots

10 Grid Bots

50 DCA Bots (Multi-pair)

500 Active DCA Deals

Expert Plan: $79/month

Unlimited SmartTrades

250 Signal Bots

50 Grid Bots

250 DCA Bots (Multi-pair)

2,500 Active DCA Deals

Asset Manager Plan: $499/month (Contact for details)

Multi-client management

Advanced portfolio tools

Discounts

Annual: 25% off

Bi-Annual: 35% off

Is 3Commas Safe to Use?

Crypto trading inherently carries risks, and connecting your exchange API key to any platform, including 3Commas, requires careful consideration. While 3Commas has implemented measures to enhance security, past incidents in 2022 and 2023, where some users’ API keys were compromised, have raised concerns about safety.

These events led to discussions among users on platforms like Reddit, highlighting the importance of vigilance. If you choose to use 3Commas, adopting strong security practices, such as enabling two-factor authentication and monitoring your account activity, is highly recommended to safeguard your assets.

Pros of 3Commas

Automated Trading with Bots: Multiple trading bots for automating trading strategies, saving you time and effort. Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) Bot: Automatically buy crypto at regular intervals, reducing the impact of market fluctuations. GRID Bot: Makes the most of market volatility by placing buy and sell orders at set intervals. Signal Bot: Follow expert signals and let the bot execute trades for you, eliminating the guesswork in trading. User-Friendly Interface: Simple platform is easy to navigate, even for beginners. Comprehensive Features: A wide range of features to manage your portfolio, customize bots, and more. Customer Support: Available to help whenever you run into issues, ensuring you’re never stuck

Cons of 3Commas

Steep Learning Curve: It can be overwhelming for newcomers, especially when setting up more advanced strategies. Security Concerns: The 2022 API key leaks have raised concerns about the platform’s security. Pricing for Advanced Features: The more advanced tools come with a price, which can be a bit much for some users.

Comparing 3Commas to Other Trading Bots

When it comes to automated trading, a few platforms stand out alongside 3Commas. Let’s compare 3Commas to others like WunderTrading, Cryptohopper, and Pionex.

3Commas offers a wide range of bots, including DCA, Grid, and Signal bots. Its user-friendly interface and customizable options make it easy to use. The company supports multiple exchanges and simplifies automated trading. However, its subscription-based pricing can be a drawback for those seeking a more budget-friendly solution.

WunderTrading focuses on automated and copy trading, offering bots like DCA, Grid, and AI bots with different risk levels, similar to 3Commas. It’s highly user-friendly, making it a great choice for beginners. However, it differs from 3Commas in its pricing, with lower plans granting access to fewer bots and a limited free plan.

Cryptohopper offers a cloud-based platform with multiple exchange integrations, strategy creation, and backtesting tools. Like 3Commas, it uses a tiered pricing model, with advanced features available only on higher plans. It provides good flexibility for traders at different experience levels, but costs may add up for access to premium features.

Pionex offers free, built-in bots like Grid and DCA directly on its exchange platform. While it lacks the advanced customization of 3Commas, HaasBot, or Cryptohopper, it’s an excellent choice for those who want a simple and cost-effective solution for automated trading.

3Commas Mobile App Review

In addition to the web platform, 3Commas offers mobile apps for Android and iOS. This enhances accessibility, allowing users to automate trades on the go from their smartphones.

Like the web version, the mobile app features a user-friendly interface and provides access to set up Smart Trades, DCA Bots, and Grid Bots. It also integrates portfolio management features to help you manage crypto assets across all connected exchanges.

Customer Support and Community

3Commas provides solid customer support with quick response times. You can reach them via live chat or email; we’ve found their support team to be prompt and helpful. They also offer an extensive FAQ section and a Help Center, which can be useful for resolving common issues or questions on your own.

For users who prefer a more hands-on approach, 3Commas offers video tutorials for most features. These guides make it easy to get started with the platform and set up trading bots. Community forums, like those on Reddit, are also great places to discuss strategies or get advice from other users. You can easily access all these resources from within the platform to ensure you’re fully supported.

How to Get Started with 3Commas

1. Create an Account

Visit the 3Commas website and click on “Sign Up.”

Enter your email address, create a password, and agree to the terms and conditions.

You’ll receive a confirmation email to verify your account. Click the link to activate it.

2. Choose a Pricing Plan

Once your account is active, log in and select a pricing plan that suits your needs (e.g., Free, pro, Expert).

Complete the payment process if choosing a paid plan.

3. Connect Your Exchange

Navigate to your dashboard’s “My Portfolio” section and click “Connect a new account.”

Choose your exchange, and generate an API key on your exchange account.

Add the API key to your 3Commas account to link the exchange.

4. Set Up Bots

Go to the “SmartTrade” or “Grid Bots” tab to choose to set up your preferred bots

Configure the bot according to your strategy, set the parameters, and activate it.

5. Monitor and Adjust

Once your bots are running, monitor their performance from your dashboard.

Adjust settings as needed and use the platform’s analytics tools to track results.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is 3Commas good for beginners?

Yes, 3Commas is an excellent choice for beginners. However, starting with a paper trading account allows you to familiarize yourself with the platform without risking real money.

What is better than 3Commas?

It depends on your needs. Cryptohopper, WunderTrading, and Pionex are solid alternatives, each with its own strengths in terms of features and pricing.

Can I use 3Commas for free?

Yes, 3Commas has a free plan, but it’s limited to fewer bots and trades than paid options.

Is 3Commas safe?

While 3Commas employs security measures like API key encryption, there have been past security breaches, so it’s important to stay cautious.

What are the pricing plans for 3Commas?

The pricing plans are:

Free

Pro: $49/month

Expert: $79/month

Asset Manager: $499/month

What alternatives exist to 3Commas?

You can consider platforms like Cryptohopper, WunderTrading, Pionex, and Bits Gap, each offering unique features and pricing.

Final Thoughts

In this 3Commas review, we explored the platform’s wide range of features, including automated trading bots, portfolio management tools, and SmartTrade options. While its flexibility and ability to integrate with multiple exchanges make it a powerful tool for experienced traders, its learning curve and past security concerns may deter some beginners. Despite these drawbacks, 3Commas continues to stand out as a top choice for those looking to streamline their trading processes and manage assets effectively.

If you’re a seasoned trader or just getting started, 3Commas offers enough customization and automation options to suit various strategies. By combining robust features with an intuitive interface, the platform delivers value to its users, provided they take the time to master its tools and prioritize security.