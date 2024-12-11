2025 Marketing Revolution: How AI Tools Will Empower Marketers to Make Smarter Decisions?

We do not endorse or support the use of AI tools to alter images of individuals without their explicit consent. Using AI clothes remover tools in this way can violate privacy, ethical standards, and legal regulations, potentially leading to serious consequences. Our recommendations focus on AI tools for legitimate and creative purposes, such as artistic projects or professional editing, ensuring respect for privacy and consent.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a thing of sci-fi movies and books. In this digital age, it’s an integral part of modern life, disrupting entire industries. Whether you want to streamline content creation, customer service, or product development, you can leverage AI to do things faster and better.

Let’s say you plan to start an online store. One option is to hire a web developer, but the costs can run into thousands of dollars. Alternatively, you could use an AI website builder to save time, money, and energy.

For example, Wix’s AI can create fully functional websites in minutes and then fill them with content tailored to your brand’s voice. Once your site is live, you can use other AI tools to automate your outreach, generate ad copy, nurture prospects, and more.

AI will likely have an even greater impact on marketing and related activities in the upcoming year. Here’s what to expect and how to keep up with the trends.

Game-Changing AI Marketing Trends for 2025

In a 2024 Salesforce survey, 63% of marketers reported using generative AI to create content, automate customer interactions, and personalize the buyer experience, among other activities. More than one-third of respondents said they plan to do so within the next 18 months.

54% of marketing professionals told Salesforce they rely on predictive AI. This technology enables users to better understand and predict customer behavior, identify trends, and forecast campaign performance.

Both generative and predictive AI can automate or streamline marketing processes while improving decision-making. What makes them so powerful is their ability to analyze massive amounts of data more quickly and efficiently than humans ever could.

AI is only going to get smarter as technology evolves and new data becomes available. With that in mind, let’s explore how AI tools like Salesforce’s Agentforce, Microsoft Copilot, and Sprout Social will empower marketing teams to make better decisions in 2025.

Dynamic Content Is Becoming a Standard Feature

Dynamic content refers to email newsletters, blog posts, ad copy, and other types of content that change based on the user’s location, behavior, and interests. For instance, if you access Under Armour’s homepage and product pages from the U.S., you’ll see different content than someone based in Spain, Hungary, or Italy.

This marketing tactic allows for hyper-personalized customer experiences, driving engagement and sales. In a 2023 survey, 61% of consumers said they would spend more with companies that tailor their services to their needs.

Some brands have been using dynamic content since the late ’90s, but this technology has evolved over the years. Today, it’s powered by AI, enabling marketers to create content that adapts to customer behavior, current trends, or even global events in real time.

A good example is Allen Edmonds’s dynamic email newsletter. The brand leverages AI to

retrieve the user’s location and generate personalized email content based on weather conditions.

AI Agents Will Transform the Customer Journey

AI agents are not a new concept, but their capabilities continue to improve. Not too long ago, they were mostly used for customer service and basic automation tasks. Nowadays, companies can use this technology to:

Automate supply chain management

Extract key insights from customer interactions

Put their marketing efforts on autopilot

Repurpose blog posts, meeting notes, podcasts, and documents into new content

Identify trends and patterns in customer behavior

Upsell or cross-sell products and services

And much more.

For example, Salesforce’s Agentforce enables enterprises to build and deploy autonomous AI agents on a low-code platform. The agents are fully integrated with the Salesforce ecosystem, delivering highly personalized customer experiences across all channels.

Similarly, Agentic AI allows users to create agents that can reason and act independently. Organizations worldwide leverage this technology to streamline recruitment, logistics, credit decisioning, marketing processes, and other core business functions.

Virtual Influencers Are on the Rise

If you spend a lot of time on social media, you might be familiar with Lil Miquela, Rozy, Milla Sofia, or Lu of Magalu. Not only do they have a huge following, but they also collaborate with top brands like Versace, Lanvin, and Balenciaga.

These digital characters and their interactions with followers are powered by AI. Some are hyper-realistic and could easily pass as humans. In 2025, we can expect to see more of them on social media and beyond.

For instance, virtual music artist Polar (@iampolarmusic) has 367,000 followers on Instagram alone. What sets “her” apart is the ability to show up in multiple places at once and deliver live performances. In 2022, Polar performed on stage in Riga via hologram, leaving fans in awe.

In the upcoming year, more and more brands will leverage virtual influencers to grow their reach. These virtual characters can be anywhere and everywhere and often charge less than their human counterparts. Plus, they won’t go off script or say things that could hurt your business.

Tap into the Power of AI to Level Up Your Marketing

2025 is going to be a big year for AI, given the demand for hyper-personalized experiences and cutting-edge automation tools. We’re also witnessing the rise of virtual influencers, which will most likely transform the way brands engage with customers.

This technology is here to stay, and the sooner you embrace it, the better prepared you’ll be for the future. As an added benefit, you’ll have more time for high-value activities that require a human touch.

However, this doesn’t mean you have to go all in right off the bat. Start by using AI to optimize your content, refine your marketing strategy, and simplify complex processes like website development. For example, the best free website builders are powered by AI and require no coding skills.