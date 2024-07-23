Silicon Intelligence, Super Brain, offer digital resurrection of loved ones with AI

The line between grief, technology, and ethics has given rise to a novel market: the creation of digital avatars of the deceased. Taking advantage of artificial intelligence (AI), corporations are now offering families a new way to interact with the memory of their loved ones, particularly companies like Silicon Intelligence and Super Brain.

How Digital Avatars Work

At the core of this technology is natural language processing, much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. These companies use voice simulation, image synthesis, and personal data from the deceased—such as old photos, audio, video recordings, and written materials—to craft a digital avatar.

While basic avatars need less than a minute of footage, more complex versions require extensive data inputs. The AI animates static images and recreates movements, allowing the avatar to function as a chatbot, engaging in basic conversations and providing a sense of presence.

Connecting with the Past

It might sound like something from a “Black Mirror” episode, but this technology offers comfort to many grieving families.

They can interact with the avatar, reliving cherished memories and finding solace in the familiar voice or appearance. For instance, Sun Kai, a tech executive also working for Silicon Intelligence, finds peace in talking to the digital avatar of his late mother.

“Whether she is alive or dead does not matter,” Sun explains. “In a sense, she is alive in my perception.”

Yang Lei, another user, created a digital clone of his deceased uncle to spare his elderly grandmother the shock of his uncle’s death, maintaining the illusion that her son was still alive.

Ethical Concerns and Data Challenges

While the idea of digital immortality is appealing, it raises significant ethical questions.

There is also the risk of emotional manipulation and AI-powered scams using deepfakes. To prevent misuse, Silicon Intelligence and another company called Super Brain, another AI firm that provides cloning services, require authorization from the person being cloned or their family with proof of death.

Some companies, including OpenAI and Microsoft, have also stopped projects involving this technology due to ethical concerns. The quality of the avatar heavily depends on the available data; insufficient data can lead to inaccurate representations, causing disappointment and distress.

The Future of Digital Avatars

Despite the challenges, the demand for digital avatars is likely to grow. For instance, Fu Shou Yuan, a funeral company in Shanghai, is integrating digital avatars into traditional mourning practices, hoping to ease the cultural taboo surrounding death in China.

As AI technology advances, we can expect more sophisticated and lifelike representations. However, it is essential to approach this technology with caution and empathy.