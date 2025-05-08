Metaplanet moves closer to 10,000 BTC goal with latest $53.4 million buy

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Published 8 May 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

gold and silver round coins

Metaplanet Inc., a Tokyo-based investment firm, purchased 555 Bitcoin (BTC) for $53.4 million on May 7, 2025, bringing its total holdings to 5,555 BTC valued at $481.5 million. The company also issued $25 million in zero-coupon bonds to fund additional Bitcoin purchases, marking its 13th bond issuance for this purpose.

The latest purchase puts Metaplanet more than halfway toward its goal of holding 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025. The company acquired the Bitcoin at an average price of $96,134 per coin, while its cumulative average purchase price stands at $86,672 per BTC.

    “In Japanese, the number 5 is pronounced ‘Go,’ so today we’re shouting: Go go go go — to the moon and beyond!” Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich posted on X following the announcement.

    The market responded positively to the news, with Metaplanet’s stock rising between 11.5% and 13.3% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

    This latest bond issuance follows a similar $25 million offering just days earlier. Both offerings mature on November 6, 2025, and were sold exclusively to EVO FUND. The company has reserved the entire proceeds specifically for Bitcoin acquisitions.

    Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy closely resembles that of MicroStrategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder with 555,450 BTC. However, Metaplanet has established itself as Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder and ranks 11th globally, according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries.

    The Japanese firm is also expanding internationally. They’re setting up a U.S. subsidiary called Metaplanet Treasury Corp. in Miami, Florida. This new branch will be backed by $250 million in operating capital dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin acquisition.

    “We intend to accelerate this strategy by establishing Metaplanet Treasury Corp. in Florida, a rapidly emerging hub for Bitcoin-focused companies and financial innovation,” the company stated in a previous announcement.

    Metaplanet started focusing on Bitcoin in April 2024 when its hotel business was struggling. The company reports that its Bitcoin investments have gained 136.7% in value so far in 2025.

    The firm’s approach reflects a growing trend of corporations using Bitcoin as a strategic treasury reserve asset. According to Metaplanet, this strategy serves as a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty and global financial instability.

    Bitcoin prices remain high, trading around $99,700 according to CoinMarketCap. Metaplanet’s aggressive accumulation strategy continues to attract investor attention and strengthen its market position.

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.
