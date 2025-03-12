Kraken wins UK EMI license—makes buying crypto in the UK faster and easier

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken got a new Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from UK regulators on March 10, 2025. This approval lets the company process payments faster for UK customers as more Brits start buying digital assets.

The license lets Kraken speed up deposits and withdrawals while building new partnerships with traditional banks. Research shows that about 12% of UK adults (over seven million people) now own cryptocurrency, and more people are learning about it each year.

“The UK is on the brink of mass crypto adoption, and Kraken is poised to lead the way with industry-leading products,” said Bivu Das, who runs Kraken’s UK operations. “Securing an EMI license is a foundational step in our expansion strategy.”

This win comes after Kraken’s recent victory against US regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped its lawsuit against the exchange without forcing the company to pay fines or admit wrongdoing. The SEC had claimed in November 2023 that Kraken was operating without proper registration.

Kraken has been in the UK since 2014, when it became the first major platform to let people trade Bitcoin for British Pounds. Now the exchange offers over 300 different cryptocurrencies and multiple ways for Brits to buy digital assets.

The UK has become one of Kraken’s busiest markets worldwide. The company has grown its presence by partnering with popular sports teams like Williams Racing F1 and Tottenham Hotspur FC.

“Today’s news builds on Kraken’s momentum in securing key regulatory approvals and licenses, including our recent EU MiFID license,” Das explained. This European approval lets the company offer regulated trading options to customers across Europe.

With both UK and EU regulatory approval, Kraken strengthens its role in connecting traditional finance with cryptocurrency as more people start using digital assets. The company plans to launch new products in the coming months to help UK users build wealth through crypto.

The EMI license makes Kraken one of 31 crypto companies officially recognized by UK financial regulators, showing how the country is adapting to growing public interest in cryptocurrency.

Looking forward, Kraken is reportedly planning to go public through an initial public offering (IPO) as early as early 2026. The company believes the Trump administration’s more friendly approach to crypto creates good conditions for going public, though these plans could still change.