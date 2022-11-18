Where to Find Your Recently Played Songs, Top Songs, and Other Useful Stats on Spotify

Want to go through the list of your top-played songs? Or simply want to check your Spotify stats? There are certain ways in which the platform allows you to view these stats. Also, there are some third-party apps that allow you to find your recently played songs, top songs, and other Spotify stats with ease.



So, let us dive in to know all about it.

Take a Look at Your Recently Played Tracks on Spotify

Spotify offers the best music streaming service on any device. You can easily view your recently played tracks on Spotify on your Mobile or Desktop app.

View Recently Played Tracks on Mobile App

Follow the steps herein to view your recently played tracks on the Spotify Mobile app:

Launch the Spotify app. Tap on the clock icon given at the top right of the app. On the next screen, you will find the list of your recently played tracks.





Here it is important to note that the Recently played list only displays the songs you played for more than 30 seconds. Also, this list does not include songs you played in Spotify Private Sessions.

View Recently Played Tracks on Desktop

Unlike the Mobile app, the desktop app displays your recently played tracks on the home page. All you need to do is, launch the desktop app and scroll down a little on the home page to find your Recently played songs and podcasts.





RELATED :These Five Android Apps Can Steal Money From Your Bank Account

Take an Annual Recap with Spotify Wrapped

Spotify offers an annual recap of your listening data, including your listening habits, most played songs, time spent on the app, top artists and genres over the past 12 months. All this data is presented to the users in the form of visually appealing slideshows. Spotify Wrapped also shows your music moods with features like Audio Aura.

Spotify releases Wrapped at the beginning of December every year. However, if you wish to watch your Wrapped playlist later, you can view it on your browser. The app doesn’t offer a separate page for Wrapped playlists, and it can only be accessed with the help of the following links.

Find Your Top Spotify Songs for the Month

You can find your top-played songs for the month only on the Spotify web player and desktop app. Here is how you can view your top-played songs and artists for a month on Spotify:

Launch Spotify desktop app or web player.



Click on your name given at the top right in the player.



Click on the Profile option in the drop-down menu.



Scroll down under your Profile to find the Top artists and tracks for the current month. You can click on see all option to view the complete list.

See Your Top-Played Genres, Artists, and Tracks

With Stats for Spotify

To view your Spotify Stats, you must log in to the Stats for Spotify website with your Spotify account details. Once you are logged in, you will be able to view your top-played tracks, top artists, and top genres in a single place. Stats for Spotify also shows this data for the past four weeks, six months, or all time.

→ Visit Website

With Stats.fm Plus

Spotistats is an Android app you can use to view your Spotify stats directly from your Android phone. You can use this app to view your top artists in the past four weeks, go through your most played playlists, and view all your recently played tracks on Spotify. You can use it to view your top played tracks, artists, and albums for the past four weeks, past six months, or lifetime.



The app also offers an option to find your soulmate as per your music taste and preferences.

Also, you can upgrade to the plus version to gain access to chats, add friends, and view your complete streaming stats. The app does a fair job of showing your music taste. However, the frequent ads hinder the overall user experience but can be eliminated by upgrading to the premium version.





→ Download

Other Third-Party Platforms to View Spotify Stats

Obscurify

Obscurify is an app you can use to view your music taste, preferred Genres, and moods with the help of your streaming history. Like other third-party platforms for Spotify, Obscurify allows you to view your top artists, tracks and share your Obscurify findings with your friends through a custom URL. It also enables you to deeply analyze your current taste by comparing your present music preferences with the past.

Obscruify also shows how unique your music taste is with an Obscurity rating and comparison graph. The app also shows the list of your most obscure artists and tracks. It also offers recommendations based on your music preferences and allows you to create a Spotify playlist directly from Obscurify.



→ Visit Website

Chosic Spotify Stats

Chosic Spotify Stats enables you to check your streaming stats for three time periods. You can use these stats to view and analyze your taste and know your overall mood during your selected period. These stats include your top artists, top Genres, recently played tracks, etc. In addition, Chosic also allows you to analyze your playlist and highlights mood, top artists, and preferred genres based on your chosen playlist.

→ Visit Website

Wrap up

Spotify comes pre-installed on many new smartphones. It does a fair job of displaying your music streaming history and other stats. These stats helps you analyze your music taste and listening habits. You can also make use of third-party platforms to track your Spotify Stats and share your findings with your friends. So go ahead and

try out the above ways of viewing your Spotify stats and share them with your friends.