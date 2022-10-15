FCC to Ban All Huawei and ZTE Telecom Gear in the US Due to Security Risks

The US government could ban all future Huawei and ZTE telecom gear sales due to national security risks from China, per an Axios report, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) outlines in a draft order that the restriction would involve video surveillance equipment from three Chinese companies: Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua. However, the ban will only apply to new products that didn’t get FCC equipment authorization.

As per the report, the FCC faces a congressional deadline to act in mid-November. US President Joe Biden also passed legislation last year to prevent firms seen security concerns from obtaining new equipment licenses from American regulators.

Any electronic device that emits radio frequencies has to go through an FCC authorization process before hitting the US market. This approach aims to prohibit products from entering the US market that could cause harmful signal interference.

Last week, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel sent the proposed ban to the other three commissioners for final approval. The companies can not sell new equipment in the US without equipment authorizations.

Jessica Rosenworcel, in a statement, said: “The FCC remains committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here.”

Huawei and ZTE are yet to respond to requests for comment.

It won’t be the first time that we’re hearing this. Previously, the FCC, in June 2021, voted to advance the plan to ban telecom equipment sales in the US from Chinese companies posing national security threats, which include Huawei and ZTE.

In 2019, Huawei’s founder and CEO claimed that the firm would never provide any information to the Chinese government. However, US officials have pointed out that Chinese law demands its companies hand over details.