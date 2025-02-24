Bybit recovers from record hack, handles $6.1B in withdrawals

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit weathered a $6.1 billion withdrawal storm this weekend after replacing $1.5 billion in stolen Ethereum (ETH) from last week’s historic hack.

CEO Ben Zhou confirmed that Bybit “has already fully closed the ETH gap” through a combination of loans, whale deposits, and direct purchases. The exchange bought 157,660 ETH worth $437.8 million from major crypto firms, including Galaxy Digital, FalconX, and Wintermute.

“Bybit is again back to 100% 1:1 on client assets through Merkle tree,” Zhou posted on X. The exchange plans to release an audited proof-of-reserves report soon.

The exchange’s total assets previously dropped from $16.9 billion to $10.8 billion as customers rushed to withdraw funds. Roughly 70% of Bybit’s client Ethereum holdings were compromised in the initial attack.

Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain estimates Bybit recovered about 446,870 ETH, approximately 88% of the stolen amount, through various financial maneuvers. The exchange secured additional Ethereum worth $304 million from centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The attack exploited vulnerabilities in Safe’s smart contract wallet interface during a routine transfer. Safe temporarily suspended its wallet functions while investigating the breach, complicating Bybit’s initial response.

“We know the cause is definitely around the Safe cold wallet. Whether it’s a problem with our laptops or on Safe’s side, we don’t know,” Zhou explained to Bloomberg.

Rob Behnke, co-founder of blockchain security firm Halborn, dubbed the ByBit attack as the “largest incident ever, not just crypto.”

On-chain analysts have linked the sophisticated attack to North Korea’s Lazarus Group. Bybit has launched a $140 million bounty program to gather information about the massive cyberattack.

Ether prices dropped 8% post-hack, while Bitcoin fell 5%. Ethena Labs’ USDe stablecoin briefly depegged to 0.98 USD amid panic. Analysts attributed the market dip to short-term uncertainty rather than systemic risk.

The rapid recovery demonstrates unprecedented resilience in cryptocurrency’s biggest crisis to date. Previous major hacks, like Poly Network’s $611 million loss in 2021, took months to resolve.