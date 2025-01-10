LA tech company combines debt management and travel apps in new AI platform

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

A Los Angeles tech company plans to combine debt management, travel planning, and investment tools into one connected system powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

On January 9, the company announced its 2025 vision, revealing how its four main apps will work together to help users manage their finances and lifestyle goals.

“AI Unlimited Group is committed to creating an ecosystem where users can seamlessly manage, grow, and enjoy their financial and lifestyle goals,” said Trent McKendrick, CEO of AI Unlimited Group.

The company’s plan centers on connecting four main services: Lever for managing student loans and other debt, NestEgg for investments, Travl.App for planning trips, and Resolve Debt for helping businesses collect payments. The apps will share data and insights to give users a complete picture of their money situation.

This connected approach means that someone using Lever to manage their student loans could automatically see how much they might invest through NestEgg once their loan payments are under control. Moreover, money saved through smart debt management could be set aside for future travel plans in Travl.App.

The timing is significant as student loan payments resume in 2025, affecting millions of borrowers. AI Unlimited Group aims to help users navigate these payments while still working toward other financial goals.

Recent financial reports show that AI Unlimited Group faces some challenges. With just $101 in revenue last quarter and a net loss of over $2 million, the company is still in its early stages. However, with its sights locked on AI, the company is in a good position for future growth. Experts predict AI will grow into an $826 billion market by 2030.

The company plans to introduce new features throughout 2025, including tools to help users refinance credit cards and car loans. It will also launch a digital currency called Travl Coin to reward users across its different apps.

“By integrating AI tools across our platforms and leveraging cross-pollinated data, we’re transforming how users achieve empowerment and efficiency,” McKendrick explained. ” Our vision for 2025 is to not only meet but exceed the expectations of an increasingly AI-driven world.”

AI Unlimited Group will first focus on helping users in San Antonio, California, and Washington, D.C., areas with high concentrations of student debt before expanding to other regions.