Amateur hackers use AI to launch attacks on global companies

Published 14 Jan 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Free hacker computer safety illustration

A group of inexperienced hackers has attacked more than 85 companies by using artificial intelligence (AI) to build powerful computer viruses, a new report says.

The hacker group FunkSec started in October 2024 and compensates for their lack of skills by letting AI help write their code and create hacking tools. Check Point Research discovered these details in their January investigation.

    “These findings reflect a changing threat landscape, where even low-skill actors can make use of accessible tools to cast a very large shadow,” Check Point Research stated.

    FunkSec’s activities blur the lines between ideological hacktivism and financial cybercrime. The researchers found that FunkSec attacks companies in many countries. The group has claimed victims in the United States, India, Italy, Brazil, Israel, Spain, Mongolia, and several other countries. FunkSec’s targets reflect geopolitical tensions, aligning with causes such as the Free Palestine movement.

    Distribution of FunkSec claimed victims by country according to DLS.

    Source: Checkpoint Research

    The group usually demands small ransom payments of around $10,000, much less than other hackers typically demand. They also sell stolen computer files on dark websites at cheap prices.

    Alexander Leslie, a threat intelligence analyst at Recorded Future, says this is becoming more common. Hackers know they can gain attention by attacking companies during times of conflict, he added.

    The group’s lack of experience shows in obvious ways. Many of the group’s data leaks recycle information from previous campaigns. One member, who is called “Scorpion,” accidentally showed they were based in Algeria by posting revealing screenshots online. Another member, El_Farado, kept asking basic questions about hacking on criminal websites. Still, FunkSec managed to create dangerous ransomware – a type of virus that locks up computer files until victims pay money.

    The actors use AI to write perfect English instructions in their code, even though their own messages often contain basic grammar mistakes. “Their public script offerings include extensive code comments with perfect English… likely generated by an LLM agent,” said the research team.

    Security experts worry that as AI becomes easier, more people with basic computer skills could start creating dangerous viruses. This means companies need better protection against a growing number of potential attackers.

