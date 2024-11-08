Hesitation on AI investments may leave companies struggling, says Infor study

We do not endorse or support the use of AI tools to alter images of individuals without their explicit consent. Using AI clothes remover tools in this way can violate privacy, ethical standards, and legal regulations, potentially leading to serious consequences. Our recommendations focus on AI tools for legitimate and creative purposes, such as artistic projects or professional editing, ensuring respect for privacy and consent.

Businesses that hesitate to adopt AI and other new technologies may be setting themselves up for a steep climb as competitors move ahead. Infor’s latest report highlights a sharp 46% difference in productivity between top and bottom-performing companies, making the case that a proactive approach to technology adoption could be crucial for staying competitive.

Infor’s global survey gathered insights from 3,600 respondents across 14 countries. A remarkable 80% of these organizations believe technology is key to boosting productivity. Yet, only 78% are committed to increasing their tech investments by at least 20% over the next few years. The data implies that some companies may still be questioning the costs and benefits of embracing AI, even as the productivity gap widens.

Old strategies fall short in a new landscape

For years, many companies have approached digital transformation as a gradual, optional upgrade. However, Kevin Samuelson, Infor’s CEO, sees that approach as dangerously outdated. “Organizations need to optimize and continuously improve processes; embrace the power of advanced technology; push data in decision-making; and keep customer requirements front and center,” he said. Samuelson stresses that success today requires a more dedicated, tech-driven strategy.

Machine learning and generative AI, in particular, stood out in the report as two of the most promising tools for enhancing productivity and efficiency. These technologies can help companies streamline operations, automate routine tasks, and make smarter, data-driven decisions.

The numbers reveal a gap in planning as well. But while 75% of organizations are aiming for a 20% productivity boost within three years, there’s still hesitation among some leaders to fully invest in the technology that could drive this growth. Infor’s findings suggest that delaying this shift may leave these companies struggling to keep pace.

Dr. Chris Brauer, Director of Innovation at Goldsmiths, University of London, notes that closing the productivity gap may require more than just tools. “The real challenge isn’t just about adopting technology, but the mindset and cultural shift needed to unlock its value,” said Dr. Brauer. In his view, high-performing organizations embrace data-driven decision-making and build a culture of adaptability.

Embracing change to maintain competitiveness

As companies race to integrate new technologies, those slow to adopt risk lagging further behind. By actively investing in AI and automation, underperforming businesses can better compete with top players. The companies that delay will find it harder to bridge the productivity gap.

Infor’s report outlines four principles that successful companies follow. They focus on streamlining processes, fostering agility, building a data-centric culture, and putting customers first. For companies willing to prioritize these values, the payoff can be substantial.

For others, the choice is clear: adapt quickly or risk falling further behind.