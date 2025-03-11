Crypto investment funds see $876M in outflows, wiping out $4.75B in four weeks

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETP) lost $876 million last week, continuing a four-week losing streak that has now erased $4.75 billion from the market. CoinShares released these numbers on March 11, revealing stark differences in how investors across regions are responding to market pressures.

US investors led the retreat, withdrawing $922 million. Meanwhile, European countries took the opposite approach – Switzerland added $23 million, Canada invested $14.7 million, and Germany contributed $13.3 million.

“The market has shown signs of capitulation,” said James Butterfill, CoinShares’ Head of Research. “We believe several factors contributed to this trend, including the recent Bybit hack, a more hawkish Federal Reserve, and the preceding 19-week inflow streak totalling US $29 billion.”

Bitcoin products suffered most, accounting for $756 million in outflows. Even short-Bitcoin products, which normally gain when sentiment turns negative, lost $19.8 million — their biggest drop since December 2024.

The ongoing sell-off has shrunk total assets under management (AUD) to $142 billion, down $39 billion from recent highs. This marks the lowest point since mid-November 2024.

Among providers, Fidelity Investments took the biggest hit with $201 million in outflows. BlackRock’s iShares ETFs lost $193 million, while Grayscale Investments saw $133 million exit. Despite these losses, BlackRock still dominates the market with $52.8 billion in assets.

The negative trend touched most major cryptocurrencies. Ethereum lost $89 million, Tron dropped $32 million, and Aave saw $2.4 million leave.

Not all crypto assets suffered, however. Solana attracted $16.4 million in new money, while XRP gained $5.6 million and Sui brought in $2.7 million. This suggests investors are being selective rather than abandoning the entire sector.

The year-to-date inflows for crypto ETPs have now dropped to $2.6 billion, substantially below the previous month’s figures when the sector enjoyed a 19-week streak of positive flows.

The negative sentiment also affected blockchain-related stocks, with their ETPs losing $48 million last week.

This shift comes as rising interest rates and security worries make traditional investments like Treasury bills more attractive compared to volatile crypto assets.