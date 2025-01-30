Sony draws users to blockchain with Soneium Conquest campaign

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Sony Block Solutions Labs started a month-long campaign called Soneium Conquest to teach people how to use its blockchain platform through interactive challenges and hands-on learning.

The program, which began on January 29, aims to onboard creators, developers, and newcomers into Web3.

The campaign splits learning into four weekly themes hosted on the Galxe platform. Each week tackles different aspects of blockchain use, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), SocialFi, consumer applications, and gaming.

“Through a mix of learning, gamification, and exploration, Soneium Conquest is creating a space where creativity can flourish with no limits,” the company wrote in its blog.

Week one focuses on helping creators turn their ideas into blockchain projects. The second week explores community building and online collaboration. The final two weeks showcase how blockchain technology changes gaming and entertainment.

Soneium to empower creativity

Soneium’s mainnet launched on January 14, built on the OP Stack from the Optimism Foundation. The platform processed 50 million test transactions and verified 12,600 smart contracts before its public release.

Sony designed Soneium to make Web3 adoption easier for everyone. One key feature, The Portal, lets users create blockchain wallets using only email addresses instead of complex private keys. The platform also helps artists and creators share exclusive digital items through Sony’s NFT-based Fan Marketing Platform and Soneium Spark.

The company’s blockchain lab, established in Singapore in 2023, partnered with several entertainment divisions, including Sony Pictures, Sony Music, and Sony Music Publishing. These partnerships aim to create new ways for fans to connect with artists and content through blockchain technology.

Mainnet launch controversy

The mainnet launch wasn’t perfect. It drew attention for its strict enforcement of intellectual property rights. Some early adopters accused Soneium of enabling a “rug pull” by freezing tokens after investors poured into Ethereum.

A Soneium spokesperson clarified that no funds were frozen. The blockchain only froze trading for two tokens within hours of its launch due to copyright violation. Additionally, the blacklist only restricted public RPC interaction with the flagged contracts.

“They are actively updating their materials to comply with our policies. If they meet the policy requirements, the contract will be removed from the blacklist,” said Sota Watanabe, co-developer of Soneium.

Soneium Conquest represents Sony’s broader strategy of making blockchain technology more accessible while maintaining control over how its entertainment properties are used in the digital space.