Philippines becomes test market for World Network’s biometric identity system

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Published 18 Feb 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Free eye iris biometrics illustration

World Network launched its biometric identity system in the Philippines on February 17, igniting concerns about data privacy as the company begins iris scanning operations in Bulacan province amid rising deepfake fraud.

The artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform, led by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, aims to help Filipinos prove their human identity in an era of increasing AI deception. World Network’s expansion targets a nation where deepfake-related fraud surged 4,500% between 2022 and 2023.

    The company aims to scan Filipino citizens’ eyes through specialized Orb devices. The system converts iris patterns into digital proofs, the World ID, letting users prove they’re human online.

    However, legal experts are divided on its privacy implications. Data Privacy Lawyer Atty. Enrique Dela Cruz defended the system’s privacy safeguards. “The World Network does not collect or store personal information or identity of the user. Because it has no central database of a user’s personal information, there is no data that can be sold,” he explained.

    World Network stores all biometric data on users’ phones, not central servers. The company uses zero-knowledge proofs to verify identities without exposing personal information. Users who complete verification receive WLD tokens as rewards.

    However, privacy experts warn that rewards could pressure people to share sensitive data. Kenya banned World Network’s operations in 2023 over similar concerns, and France, Portugal, and Spain launched their own investigations.

    Legal analyst Niwre Fortin Garcia Talastas questioned the voluntary nature of participation. Talastas suggests that the presence of a monetary incentive raises concerns about whether consent is freely given.

    The National Privacy Commission (NPC) quickly stepped in to clarify its role. “The NPC does not provide approval for any activities related to the processing of personal data,” said spokesperson Roren Marie Chin. The commission only issues registration certificates to companies that comply with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

    The platform’s reach keeps growing despite the pushback. Over 23 million people use World Network globally, including 11 million verified users. In October 2024, the company rebranded from Worldcoin and launched a new blockchain network.

    The Philippines presents a key test market. The country ranks first globally in social media use, with 96.2% of internet users on Facebook. World Network sees its technology as crucial for fighting AI scams ahead of the May elections.

    The clash between digital innovation and privacy protection continues. As World Network expands across the Philippines, regulators and citizens must weigh the benefits of identity verification against the risks of collecting biometric data.

