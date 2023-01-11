Nothing Phone (1) Finally Arrives in The US, But Not How You’d Expect

In December 2022, Carl Pei teased a “US launch” for the Nothing Phone (1) but stopped short and didn’t reveal a precise release date. However, it seems like that time has finally come. Today, the company announced that Phone 1 is finally available for US users. Nothing is starting its beta program exclusively for the US, letting you get your hands on the Phone (1) running on Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5.

To sign-up for the best membership, you’ll have to pay $299 to Nothing, and in return, you’ll get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Phone (1) in the black colorway. Besides this, you also get a Nothing Community Black Dot that gives you “inside access to the Nothing brand, offers, and new products.” This program allows the company to test its product in a new market and get customers’ feedback while at it.

However, before you go ahead and jump on the Glyph interface hype bandwagon, Nothing has a fair warning for its US consumers: “the devices may not work with all US carriers. Since this is a Beta version of the software, users may experience some limitations.”

In the FAQ section, Nothing mentions that the 5G network is only available for T-Mobile users, while AT&T and Verizon subscribers can access up to 4G connectivity.

Nothing didn’t disclose how many people it would let into the program, but the beta membership is open until June 30, so you have plenty of time to roll into the program. The website estimates it will take five to seven days to ship the device. If you don’t like the smartphone, you have a 14-day window to return it for a refund.

If interested, you can head to Nothing’s website for more details and sign up for the best program.