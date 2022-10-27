Nothing Ear (Stick) Is a Cheaper Alternative to the Ear (1)

After months of teasing, Nothing finally makes its second pair of wireless earbuds official, the Ear (stick). It’s a refreshed version of Nothing Ear (1), the London-based startup’s first product launched in 2021. The Ear (stick) has the company’s signature transparent design. Nothing ships these earbuds in a new cylinder case (which looks like lipstick) with Ear Stick branding. You can twist the charging case to open it and get the buds.

The earbuds also have their name “Ear Stick” embedded in them, and they now come with a half-in-ear design rather than the silicone tips design seen on the Ear (1). Nothing says you can wear the buds all day because of their ergonomic design.

It features 12.6mm drivers and Clear Voice Technology that uses three microphones to suppress the background noise. Unfortunately, they don’t have active noise-cancellation technology.

Further, it has Bass Lock functionality that adjusts the bass to your surroundings. Nothing claims the buds can deliver up to 7 hours of playback and up to 29 hours of battery life with the charging case.

It’s also IP54 water and dust-resistant. You can download the Nothing X app on Android and iOS phones to access additional features. It allows you to adjust EQ settings, customize gesture controls, and enable a Find My Earbuds function.

Nothing Ear (stick): Price and Availability

The Ear (stick) pricing could excite some and puzzle others. It comes with the same $100 price tag that Ear (1) was sold before the recent price hike, making it cheaper than Ear (1). So for those expecting a more affordable price tag for the new Ear (stick), that didn’t happen. Anyways, you can now pre-order it on Nothing’s official website, and you’ll be able to purchase it starting November 4 at 5:30 am ET.

For those unaware, Nothing recently increased the retail price of the Ear (1), going from $100 to $150. The company is still selling the Ear (1) alongside the new buds. The latter comes with a premium price tag than the former.