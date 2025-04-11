Bitcoin price target of $200,000 still “in play” as dollar weakens, says Bitwise CIO

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 11 Apr 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Disclosure

selective focus photo of Bitcoin near monitor

Bitcoin could still reach $200,000 by the end of 2025, according to Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management.

Hougan doubled down on his December forecast despite recent market volatility, citing the historical inverse relationship between Bitcoin prices and the US Dollar Index (DXY).

    “In the short term, there’s a well-documented inverse relationship between the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) and Bitcoin,” said Hougan in an April 9 blog post. “Dollar down equals Bitcoin up. I expect this pattern will continue.”

    The US Dollar Index has dropped more than 7% since January, while Bitcoin bounced back to $81,700 yesterday. That’s a 7.5% jump in just 24 hours, though still well below its $109,000 peak from January.

    Hougan points to recent statements from Steve Miran, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, who criticized the dollar’s reserve status as causing “persistent currency distortions” and “unsustainable trade deficits” that have “decimated” US manufacturing.

    “The Trump administration wants a weaker dollar, even if it means ending its role as the world’s reserve currency,” Hougan wrote.

    This shift in monetary policy could trigger major changes in global finance, Hougan believes. When currency stability becomes questionable, governments and companies look for alternatives.

    “Governments and companies turn to the dollar for international trade precisely because of its stability. When that stability comes into question, they have to look elsewhere,” Hougan explained.

    Some evidence of this transition is already emerging. VanEck reported earlier this week that China and Russia are settling some energy trades in Bitcoin as Trump’s trade policies intensify.

    On April 9, Trump issued a 90-day pause on nearly all previously announced “reciprocal tariffs,” keeping only a baseline 10% tariff on all countries except China, which faces a 125% tariff.

    Other experts back Hougan’s view. Crypto analyst Will Clemente posted online that “Bitcoin will be the fastest horse coming out of this drawdown.”

    “It’s a pure reflection of liquidity and no earnings. If anything, economic uncertainty and deglobalization are positive for Bitcoin,” Clemente added.

    Looking beyond immediate price predictions, Hougan envisions a fundamental shift in the global financial system – moving from a single dominant currency to “a more fractured reserve system” where assets like Bitcoin and gold play an increasingly important role.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.
    Disclosure

    Related Articles

    some stablecoins not securities

    SEC draws the line: Some stablecoins not securities, others left in regulatory limbo

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    crypto stealing android malware

    Security experts warn of new Android malware stealing crypto through deceptive messages

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    uk largest crypto crime seizure

    $1.94M Coinbase wallet frozen in UK’s largest crypto crime seizure

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    What is stable coin

    What is Stablecoin? Understanding Its Role in Crypto and Finance

    Jonalyn Dionio

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat