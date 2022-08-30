Logitech Handheld Device Leaks With Play Store & Cloud Gaming Support

Earlier this month, Logitech announced a partnership with Tencent to bring a new cloud gaming handheld to market. And now, popular leaked Evan Blass has shared press renders of the Logitech G Gaming Handheld ahead of its official launch.

The leaked images show that Logitech’s new Android-based gaming device will be similar to Nintendo Switch in terms of size and design. It will offer a white outer shell, a display flanked by two thumbsticks, a D-Pad on the left, and A-B-X-Y buttons on the right. Additionally, there are four buttons on the front: Logitech, home, menu, and context menu.

The device will have a texture on the back for better grip and four triggers on the top edge. A volume rocker, a mute button, and a memory card slot can also be seen on the top of the images. The leaked images, however, don’t reveal how large the Logitech G Gaming Handheld display is.

Logitech G Gaming Handheld Could Be Powered By Qualcomm G3x

While the company hasn’t revealed it officially, some rumors suggest that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s G3x platform. The G3x chip is the company’s dedicated chipset for Steam Deck-like or Switch-like devices. It features a powerful Adreno GPU capable of running the latest mobile games.

Talking about what we know, Logitech has revealed that the G Gaming Handheld will feature support for multiple cloud gaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. The device would allow users to play AAA titles on these cloud gaming services on the go. Users will also be able to install Android games from the Play Store.

The Handheld device will hit the market sometime later this year. However, Logitech has not announced a release date as of now. Don’t worry, we will update you as soon as we learn more. In the meantime, tell us about your expectations from Logitech’s gaming device. Do drop a comment down below!

Source: Twitter