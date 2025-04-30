Bitcoin mining’s clean energy use surges past 50%, study reveals

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Bitcoin mining has turned a significant environmental corner, with sustainable energy now powering 52.4% of global operations, according to a study released Monday by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF).

Comprehensive research documented the dramatic shift from 37.6% green energy use in 2022 to today’s majority sustainable power mix. The findings are based on data from 49 mining companies across 23 countries, covering nearly half of the global Bitcoin network.

“By offering data from nearly half the global mining network, we aim to ground policy discussions in transparent evidence,” said Alexander Neumueller, Research Lead at CCAF.

The study breaks down Bitcoin’s power sources in detail. Renewable energy makes up 42.6%, and nuclear power contributes 9.8%. Among renewables, hydropower leads at 23.4%, followed by wind at 15.4% and solar at 3.2%.

Fossil fuels account for the remaining 47.6%, with natural gas now the largest energy source at 38.2%. Coal usage has fallen sharply, from 36.6% in 2022 to 8.9%.

North America dominates clean Bitcoin mining operations. The United States handles 75.4% of reported mining activity, while Canada contributes 7.1%. Together, they represent over 80% of all sustainable Bitcoin mining worldwide.

Despite being greener, Bitcoin mining’s total electricity use has grown to 138 terawatt-hours yearly—about 0.5% of global use—creating about 39.8 megatonnes of carbon emissions.

The sustainability milestone could influence corporate adoption policies. In 2021, Tesla suspended Bitcoin payments, with CEO Elon Musk noting that they would resume when mining reached approximately 50% clean energy usage.

The CCAF report identified ongoing challenges for miners. High energy prices worry 57% of surveyed operators, while 47% express concern about government regulations.

Bitcoin mining hardware has become 24% more efficient year-over-year. Nearly 87% of decommissioned equipment is reportedly recycled or repurposed.

The CCAF findings contradict a recent Harvard-led study published in Nature Communications. That research claimed that U.S. Bitcoin mines consumed 33% more electricity than the city of Los Angeles, with 85% of the energy coming from fossil fuels. Energy experts criticized the Harvard study as “deeply flawed” for using outdated data and questionable methodologies.

Looking ahead, the data platform Nodiens projects that renewable energy could power 70% of Bitcoin mining by 2030 if current trends continue.

The industry’s green energy transition comes amid growing scrutiny of cryptocurrency’s environmental impact, potentially reshaping public perception and regulatory approaches to digital assets.