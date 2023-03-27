ASUS ROG Phone 7 Launch Date Set for Mid-april

The ASUS ROG Phone line of smartphones offers remarkable performance, gaming-centric software and feature, and a unique design. ASUS launched the first ROG Phone back in 2018, and since then, we’ve seen a new ROG Phone every year. Last year, the company released ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro in July, and now, it’s gearing up to launch its next-gen gaming flagship smartphone, the ASUS ROG Phone 7.

Unlike last year, the Taiwanese brand isn’t waiting until summer to take wraps off its newest gaming smartphones. ASUS took to Twitter to announce the release date of the ROG Phone 7. The company will launch its latest flagship on April 13 at 8:00 AM EDT (2:00 PM CET). We only learn about the device’s launch date and time from the teaser in various regions.

Stay tuned for the new legend. ROG Phone 7 is coming on April 13, 8AM EDT. Watch it live 👉 https://t.co/CGZtFnsTOF#ROGPhone7#ForThoseWhoDare pic.twitter.com/iNbTUSD5cz — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) March 23, 2023

While the company stopped short and didn’t disclose any hardware configuration or design of the device, folks over at GSMArena spotted the ASUS ROG Phone 7 on Geekbench with model number AI2205_B. According to the publication, the smartphone will draw power from Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, running at a max clock speed of 3.19GHz, featuring one primary core, four performance cores, and three efficiency cores. The SOC’s paired with Adreno 740 GPU. Furthermore, it will pack 16GB RAM and run on Android 13 OS out of the box, as per the report.

With the aforementioned arsenal, the device secured 2,022 points in the single-core test and 5,719 points in the multi-core test. In comparison, the souped-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 1,869 and 4,940 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Previous rumors suggest the ROG Phone 7 will flaunt a 6.8-inch FHD+ 165Hz AMOLED panel and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging.