ASUS ROG Phone 7 Launches With a Crazy Gaming Accessory

ASUS launched its sixth generation of the ROG Phone series on April 13, 2023, the ROG Phone 7 series. The lineup includes the vanilla ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Both devices come with gaming-centric features and dual-tone design.

With the ROG Phone 7 series, the company claims it has further enhanced the cooling system by combining a Boron Nitride layer and dual Graphite sheets for better thermal efficiency. ASUS calls this new cooling system, GameCool 7.

Besides this, the AeroActive cooler accessory also gets an update in the form of a liner subwoofer. When attached to the phone, it boosts the lower frequencies of the content coming from the device’s built-in speakers.

The company is shipping the Aero Active cooler as part of the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate’s retail package. Folks purchasing the vanilla ROG Phone 7 would have to buy the AeroActive 7 accessory separately.

With the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, you get a ROG Vision Display on the rear, giving the device a more premium look. Moreover, the Ultimate variant features a better cooling mechanism called the Aeroactobe portal, enabling you to attach the AreoActive cooler to the phone’s back.

Both phones come with traditional ROG Phone features, including Gyroscope Aiming, AirTrigger, and DualAction, and use a liner vibration motor for more realistic haptic feedback while playing games. It also supports Ray Tracing on supported games.

The company hasn’t disclosed the US availability detail of the ROG Phone 7 lineup, but the devices are currently available for pre-order in select European and Asian markets. ASUS ROG Phone 7 retails at €999 (Approx. $1,100), while the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate costs €1,399 (Approx. $1,550).

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series: Specifications

While both ASUS ROG Phone 7 series devices ship with identical hardware configurations, there are minor differences. The Ultimate variant packs 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage compared to the vanilla model’s 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The ROG Phone 7 series devices flaunt a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that supports a 165HZ high refresh rate, HDR10+, 1500nits peak brightness, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. For durability, the panel has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and IP54 splash resistance. ASUS claims a less than 1% Delta E color accuracy with its latest ROG phones, making them among the most color-accurate display phones currently available in the market.

Furthermore, the ROG Phone 7 devices boot Android 13-based ROG UI and Zen UI out of the box. The company promises two major OS updates and four years of security patches with the ROG Phone 7 series. This means the latest ROG phones will get Android OS updates until Android 15.

At the heart of these latest ROG phones is Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Powering the ROG Phone 7 series devices’ 6,000mAh battery split into twin 3,000mAh cell modules for better cooling and charging efficiency. The company is shipping a 66W charging brick in select countries.

ASUS hasn’t entirely refreshed the camera setup with its latest-gen ROG phone, shipping them with a near-identical camera layout as used by their predecessor. The phones house a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls and a triple rear camera setup: 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide lens, and 5MP macro shooter.

Source: ASUS Pressroom