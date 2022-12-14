Leaked Oppo Find X6 Render Shows a Massive Change in Design

While Oppo is launching two new foldables this week, its next-generation flagship lineup, the Find X6 series, won’t see the light until 2023. That, however, shouldn’t stop leakers from leaking details about what to expect from the company’s upcoming flagship smartphones. And that’s exactly what is happening on the internet. The prolific leaker Evan Blass shared a render of what could be the vanilla Oppo Find X6 on Twitter, revealing its design in full glory.

This leak gives us a first look at the device and all the massive changes in design coming to the future Oppo’s Find X-series phone. While the previous-gen Find X family members (X5, there was no X4) had a smooth ceramic back with a small camera bump – much like the Find X3 lineup – the X6 comes with a vast camera island, more prominent than ever.

There’s notably large “co-engineered with Hasselblad” branding below the triple rear camera modules to make it loud and clear about the company’s equal partnership with the Swedish camera manufacturer. One can also see the “Powered by MariSilicon” label next to a camera sensor that wasn’t present on the last-gen models: a periscope lens.

Previous leaks suggest that the triple rear camera layout includes a 50MP 1″ primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP sensor. Besides this, it will feature a high refresh rate AMOLED screen and run on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will run the show, and a 5,000mAh battery will keep the lights on. It will ship with up to 512GB of storage.

While there’s no word about the launch, Oppo has traditionally released its Find X-series phones in February or March. The Find X6 lineup could debut in February or March of 2023.