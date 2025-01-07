MICROIP brings 12-month chip design solution to CES 2025

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Published 7 Jan 2025

Free Electrician Electronics photo and picture

Taiwan’s MICROIP will showcase new technology that cuts computer chip development time in half at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, marking the company’s first appearance at the world’s largest tech event.

The company will demonstrate its Rapid IC Design Platform at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 7-10. This system can develop specialized chips, like those used for tap-to-pay features in smartphones, in just 12 months.

    “CES 2025 is the perfect stage to showcase our ASIC design expertise and AI software capabilities,” said Dr. James Yang, MICROIP’s Chairman. “From Rapid IC Design Services to our AI Software Service Platform, we’re elevating industry standards and delivering unique value globally.”

    They will also unveil the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Service Platform at the event. This platform works with MediaTek’s Genio system to develop power-efficient chips for industrial devices that quickly process large amounts of data. This partnership uses special computer chips made with TSMC’s 6-nanometer technology.

    MICROIP uses AI to handle many time-consuming tasks in chip design. The company’s AI can spot potential problems early and suggest fixes, saving months of testing and redesign work.

    Beyond speeding up chip design, companies can also share and reuse their idle intellectual property (IP). This approach helps reduce costs and prevents companies from starting from scratch with each new project.

    In October 2024, MICROIP formed a partnership with Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology (HUFLIT) to help train the next generation of chip designers and expand its reach globally. The deal includes specialized computer boards, memory systems, and design software that help students learn how to create modern computer chips.

    Looking ahead, MICROIP plans to develop more AI-powered chip design tools, particularly for applications in smart cities, healthcare systems, and industrial automation. The company will display these technologies at Booth #41608 in South Hall 3 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

