Generative AI creates new pressures on early career workers

What happens when the tasks you were hired to do are taken over by artificial intelligence?

For many early career workers, this question isn’t hypothetical—it’s their new reality. According to a 2024 Deloitte survey, almost one in four (24%) employees with less than five years of experience fear their roles could be automated. These concerns reflect a shift in how AI is influencing job security, skill development, and career opportunities.

AI: A double-edged sword

AI’s rapid adoption has brought mixed feelings among early career professionals. On the one hand, 79% of respondents favor how AI creates new job opportunities, and 77% believe it could help them advance in their careers. Many see AI’s value in eliminating repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on meaningful work. One respondent noted, “I’m shaving at least five hours off my week at a minimum, every week.”

However, fears of job displacement persist. Goldman Sachs predicts AI could replace up to 300 million full-time jobs globally, more probably entry-level roles. Fields like cybersecurity are already seeing increased job requirements, with entry-level positions demanding up to four years of experience. Such trends leave young workers questioning whether they have chosen the right career paths.

Learning opportunities at risk

AI’s ability to handle foundational tasks, like data entry or report generation, reshapes skill acquisition for early career workers. Historically, these tasks served as training grounds for building confidence and domain knowledge. Without such opportunities, employees may advance to complex roles without adequate preparation, risking skill gaps.

This concern is not unfounded. Deloitte’s survey revealed that both early career and tenured workers believe AI raises expectations for job performance. Early career professionals, in particular, feel pressured to deliver more strategic work despite fewer chances to develop their skills gradually.

To address these challenges, many young workers are proactively adapting. Deloitte’s data shows 34% are pursuing professional qualifications, while others are exploring entrepreneurship or gig work to diversify their careers. These efforts reflect a generational shift toward self-reliance in navigating AI’s disruptions.

Organizations can support this adaptation by prioritizing mentorship and on-the-job learning. Structured apprenticeship programs can help close the gap between AI’s speed and the need for basic skill learning. Younger, tech-savvy workers teaching older colleagues how to use AI tools can also build teamwork and help everyone grow together.

“Teaching and empowering employees to move past the experimental stage to embed these technologies into core business processes requires multi-disciplinary roles, functions, and organizational structures most businesses don’t currently have, ” said Arthur O’Connor, an academic director of data science at the City University of New York School of Professional Studies.

Generative AI’s impact on the workforce is undeniable, presenting both risks and opportunities. For early career workers, the key to thriving lies in leveraging AI’s potential while addressing its challenges. Organizations that invest in holistic training and mentorship programs can help this critical workforce segment succeed in an AI-driven world, ultimately driving innovation and growth for all.