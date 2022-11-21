You Can Now Try Verizon’s 5G Network for Free for 30 Days

Verizon announced a new early access program that lets you take a test drive of the company’s 5G Ultra Wideband for free. There’s no physical SIM card required, as an eSIM will allow you to use the service for free for 30 days. You won’t need to submit credit card details or billing information to enroll. While this trial comes at no cost, you need an unlocked phone to use it.

If you aren’t already a Verizon subscriber, go to the program’s FAQ page and scan the QR code to download the My Verizon app to unlock the free trial. The company suggests scanning the QR code, so you might be unable to claim the scheme if you download the My Verizon app directly. After installing the app, sign up for the program by clicking “Start Free Trial.”

You can avail of unlimited voice calls and text, up to 100GB of high-speed data, up to 4K streaming, and up to 30 days of validity. Depending on your smartphone, you can get Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide, or 4G LTE. Do note that if you opt for the cheapest unlimited plan, you’ll get the standard nationwide 5G, not the 5G Ultra Wideband. Head to the FAQ page to check if your phone is one of the eligible models listed. You can also use it alongside your existing provider and compare them with each other.

There are a few restrictions, tho. You can’t currently be a Verizon, Visible, or TracFone user and haven’t enrolled in Verizon Test Drive in the last 12 months. The smartphone you use for Test Drive shouldn’t have an eSIM active with another carrier. If you want to continue, you’ll have to sign up for one of the paid service plans after the Verizon Test Drive ends.