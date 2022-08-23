Your Chromecast Will Get a Speed Boost With the Latest Google TV Update

A new update for Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV devices will address the two core problems of the platform – storage and performance — Google has announced.

Back in 2020, Google launched the Chromecast With Google TV. The new streaming device from Google brought new features, including a new UI and support for HDR content. The product, however, has since been plagued by performance and storage issues. Google is now addressing these issues by launching a new update for Chromecast with Google TV.

Firstly, Google will highlight a new “Free up space” option in the storage settings menu of Google TV. It was first introduced to Chromecast with Google TV last year but is now expanding to smart TVs as well.

In addition, Google will also implement a number of “under-the-hood” changes to optimize free storage space. One of these tweaks include a new automated process that will clear up storage space on the user’s behalf.

On the performance front, Google says that the Chromecast devices should start running more smoothly going forward. The speed at which the home screen launches should be faster thanks to “CPU optimizations and improvements to cache management.” Furthermore, the OS will use less RAM going forward, allowing apps and background processes to use more memory.

There’s no word on when the updates will actually arrive, but Google says that most of the changes will start rolling out very soon. Some of the updates, such as the “Free up storage,” have already been rolled out.

Via: 9to5Google