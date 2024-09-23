Vietnam-US tech companies attend seminar on semiconductor and AI development

Published 23 Sep 2024

Free People Sitting on Gang Chairs Stock PhotoPhoto by Luis Quintero from Pexels

Highlighting the potential for scientific and technological development, various leaders and experts from the world’s leading tech groups attended a seminar on enhancing cooperation between Vietnam and the US in the development of the semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) industries in New York on September 22.

The event saw the attendance of Vietnamese President and Party General Secretary To Lam, along with representatives from leading companies such as AMD, Google, Marvell, the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), and the Global Semiconductor Alliance (SEMI).

US representatives shared international experience in developing the semiconductor and AI industries, pointing out potential cooperation opportunities with Vietnam.

“Vietnam has defined rapid and sustainable national development based on science-technology and innovation,” Lam said at the event.

He also noted that Vietnam is at a turning point in the transition towards a digital, green, and circular economy, and prioritizing the strong development of science-technology and innovation can create breakthroughs in productivity, quality, and the country’s increasing competitiveness.

The Vietnamese president further stated that cooperation in the semiconductor and AI industries will open opportunities for businesses of both countries to bring into play and ‘exploit each other’s advantages.’

