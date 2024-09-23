Vietnam-US tech companies attend seminar on semiconductor and AI development

We do not endorse or support the use of AI tools to alter images of individuals without their explicit consent. Using AI clothes remover tools in this way can violate privacy, ethical standards, and legal regulations, potentially leading to serious consequences. Our recommendations focus on AI tools for legitimate and creative purposes, such as artistic projects or professional editing, ensuring respect for privacy and consent.

Photo by Luis Quintero from Pexels

Highlighting the potential for scientific and technological development, various leaders and experts from the world’s leading tech groups attended a seminar on enhancing cooperation between Vietnam and the US in the development of the semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) industries in New York on September 22.

The event saw the attendance of Vietnamese President and Party General Secretary To Lam, along with representatives from leading companies such as AMD, Google, Marvell, the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), and the Global Semiconductor Alliance (SEMI).

US representatives shared international experience in developing the semiconductor and AI industries, pointing out potential cooperation opportunities with Vietnam.

“Vietnam has defined rapid and sustainable national development based on science-technology and innovation,” Lam said at the event.

He also noted that Vietnam is at a turning point in the transition towards a digital, green, and circular economy, and prioritizing the strong development of science-technology and innovation can create breakthroughs in productivity, quality, and the country’s increasing competitiveness.

The Vietnamese president further stated that cooperation in the semiconductor and AI industries will open opportunities for businesses of both countries to bring into play and ‘exploit each other’s advantages.’