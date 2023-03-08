Google I/O 2023 Will Be Held on May 10

Google announced its annual developer conference, Google I/O, is taking place on May 10 at Mountain View Califonia’s Shoreline Amphitheater. Earlier, the company shared a puzzle, solving which would reveal the event date. Thanks to many players worldwide, we now know the precise date of this year’s Google I/O. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, also revealed the date after the people solved the puzzle.

Like last year, the conference will house a small audience, but the keynote will be available on the official website for free. Registration is also open for all, starting today (March 8).

The big G says: Registration for Google I/O 2023 enables you to stay up to date about the schedule and content along with relevant developer news via non-spammy email. As a registrant, you can also create a developer profile to get the most out of the digital experience by saving and viewing content that’s relevant to you.

We expect updates on Bard, Google’s ChatGPT competitor, from the event. We can also expect Google to preview Android 14. Users of Pixel devices should be able to access the Android 14 beta shortly after the event. Also, we might get additional information about new smartphones like the mid-range Google Pixel 7a.

According to rumors, the Pixel 7a will feature a 64MP Sony IMX787 image sensor as the primary camera and a 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor powering an ultra-wide lens. It will flaunt a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will have the Google Tensor 2 SoC under the hood to power this package. Also, we might learn more about the Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 8 series.

You can register by clicking on this link and get a link to watch the event on May 10 at 10 AM PT.