Cohere launches Command A Reasoning, an enterprise AI with adjustable compute costs

Cohere released Command A Reasoning on Wednesday, letting businesses dial up or down how much processing power their artificial intelligence (AI) systems use for different tasks.

The Canadian company’s new model allows organizations to set “token budgets” that directly control compute costs. Less budget means faster, cheaper responses. More budget delivers deeper analysis.

“This eliminates the need to maintain separate reasoning and non-reasoning models,” according to Cohere’s announcement. One model handles both quick responses and complex reasoning.

The 111-billion parameter model runs on a single high-end GPU for basic setups. Multi-GPU configurations can scale up to 256,000 tokens of context length.

Command A Reasoning outperformed competing models from DeepSeek, Mistral, and others on enterprise benchmarks. The model supports 23 languages, including English, French, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, and Hindi.

SAP SE became an early adopter, integrating the model into its Business Technology Platform.

“We’re excited to partner with Cohere to integrate their Command A Reasoning model,” said Dr. Walter Sun, SAP’s Global Head of AI. The partnership will help customers build secure AI applications tailored to their needs.

The model powers Cohere’s North platform for on-premises AI deployment. Organizations can run custom agents entirely within their own infrastructure while maintaining data control.

Cohere designed the system for document-heavy workflows common in enterprises. The model can process lengthy email chains, company documents, and complex multi-step tasks without errors.

Internal testing showed smooth performance scaling as reasoning budgets increase. Even with reasoning disabled, Command A Reasoning outperformed Cohere’s previous Command A model.

The company focused on safety controls across five areas: child safety, self-harm, violence and hate, sexual content, and conspiracy theories. Cohere says the model strikes the best balance between safety and usefulness among competitors.

Co-founded by former Transformer paper co-author Aidan Gomez, Cohere raised $500 million last week at a $6.8 billion valuation. The Toronto-based company targets enterprise customers seeking secure, controllable AI systems.

Command A Reasoning is available now on Cohere’s platform and for research use on Hugging Face. Commercial deployments require contacting Cohere’s sales team for custom pricing.

The token budgeting system represents a shift toward giving enterprises granular control over AI performance and costs, rather than the one-size-fits-all approach common among other AI providers.