10 Google Assistant features that save you time

The Google Assistant isn’t all just work. There are a large number of time-killing performances it can put on. You an ask for a poem, riddle, play a game, get an interesting fact, or even just ask for random fun.
I hadn’t really given this area much thought, feeling it was mostly one of those, “hey, look what we did!” features. But there might be value in exposing people to some of the finer pursuits like poetry, thoughtful quotes, or even a little-known fact. So instead of just getting lost on Twitter, give this a try next time you need a mental break.