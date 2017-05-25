10 Google Assistant features that save you time

Some tasks are much faster with a voice command

At first it may have been easy to laugh off the Google Assistant as one of those clever party tricks that isn't all that useful in day-to-day life.

Not so. Google's digitial assistant gets smarter and more capable all the time. If you learn some of the most useful commands, you'll spend less time swiping and searching on your phone and instead can get just what you want.

While the capabilities are changing all the time, several useful commands have bubbled up to the surface. Here are some impressive and time-saving voice directives that will help you to find information faster and offer an occasional helping of delight.