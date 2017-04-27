Google Trips update reminds us Google has another travel app, and it's actually pretty great

Google has so many apps these days, it’s easy to forget what they all do. So, if you happened to see an update to the Trips app that you downloaded last year but didn’t use much, you’re probably wondering what’s new. Or maybe you just need a refresher on what it does.

A smart planner and city guide, Trips is meant to be the one-stop travel companion for all of your tourism needs. It pulls reservation information from Gmail, suggests places to go, and even lets you download everything for offline use. If you're a frequent traveler it's a way better option than Maps, and while the new update isn’t a huge one, it does bring a few features that might make people more apt to use it.

The biggest change is the ability to detect and pull in train and bus information from your Gmail account as well as flight, hotel, car, and restaurant reservations. As Google says, more than 3 million rail and bus trips are booked each week around the world, and now Trips will keep track of them all for you. And if there are any bookings it can’t find, you can now manually enter reservations as well.

Google You can share your itinerary with your friends and family from inside the Trips app.

Also new is a sharing option. While Trips is clearly designed for personal travel, you can now send your plans with others with a single tap. The people you share your itinerary with will receive an email with your full reservation details, which they can also view inside the app on their own phone. This feature doesn't seem to be live yet, at least on the Android version I was using.

The update is rolling out to the Play Store and iOS App Store, but if you’re not seeing it on your Android phone, you can download the Google-signed APK from APKMirror.

Travel tips: Trips is an excellent travel companion with a lot of great features, but I can’t help but wish it wasn’t more integrated with Google’s other apps. Much like Google's various messaging apps, Trips is a standalone service that doesn’t need to be so isolated. The most obvious integration would be with Maps, which could use Trips’ planning tools to make it more of a full-featured travel app than simply directing you from Point A to Point B. Also missing is an easier way to make checklists. As it stands, you need to go into the Reservations section to add a note, but Keep integration would go a long way toward making Trips our go-to destination for travel.