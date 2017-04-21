Android device updates: Android Wear 2.0 tipped to drop soon for Huawei Watch, Moto 360 second-gen

Many of the most popular smartwatches have been languishing without the Android Wear 2.0 update. Google has finally chimed in with details about the timing of when the Huawei Watch, Moto 360 second-generation, and others may get their turn.

Android Wear

Android Wear 2.0: A Googler took to an official Google support forum to shed some light on the holdup of Android Wear 2.0.

A community manager by the name of Ernest said the following watches will get the update by the end of April or late May. That’s a pretty lengthy target, but it’s at least some information is better than mystery.

He listed the following watches as scheduled for that timeframe:

Moto 360 Gen 2

Moto 360 Sport

LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE

Huawei Watch

Huawei Watch Ladies

Asus ZenWatch 2

Asus ZenWatch 3

As always, whenever we hear of updates we’ll let you know about it here.

Google

Pixel, Pixel XL: Android 7.1.2 already rolled out last week, but that stable build is finally coming to the phones enrolled in the Android beta program. This update fixes a number of Bluetooth connectivity issues, improves the camera’s performance, and does the usual round of overall stability patches.

Android 7.1.2: Sometimes updates bring unforeseen problems. Several threads on the Pixel User Community and Nexus Help Forum detail fingerprint sensors going haywire after the latest update.

Google is on the case, asking for detailed descriptions from those encountering the issue. So if you’re one of the unlucky ones, you may want to chime in so Google can figure out the problem.