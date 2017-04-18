News

Google partners with PayPal to bring new checkout options for Android Pay

The two companies have announced they are teaming up to allow users to access their accounts at physical stores.

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

paypal android pay
Credit: Google
More like this

We’re used to hearing about new banks that have signed on to support Android Pay as Google ever-expands its mobile purchasing system. But an announcement this morning is looking to add even more value. Now you’ll be able to use Android Pay even if you don’t have a bank or credit card to add to your wallet.

Google has announced a partnership with PayPal that allows you to use your account to buy things anywhere Android Pay is accepted. While PayPal users have long been able to access their accounts in the real world via PayPal Credit, the new Android Pay integration will open up mobile contactless payments to a wide array of people, allowing them to use the balances to pay for things at McDonalds or Wal-Mart.

The partnership is a boon for Android Pay, which is competing against Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and other store-based services for dominance. As Google describes, “Millions of people already use their PayPal account to make online purchases, receive payments and send money to friends and family. Soon they can start using the same PayPal account to tap and pay with their phones in stores and speed through checkout in Android apps.”

PayPal says that it processed over $100 billion in mobile payment volume last year and hopes the Android Pay partnership will expand its reach. The new service, which is coming soon, will be limited to PayPal balances at launch, and will expand to include credit cards stored in your account over the coming months.

Why this matters: Contactless payments are clearly the future of checkouts, and Android Pay is right at the forefront of the movement. With the new PayPal integration, along with the new Android Wear 2.0 support, Android Pay is poised to continue leading the charge.

To comment on this article and other Greenbot content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Popular on Greenbot
android messaging
Dress up your texts with these 4 Android SMS-replacement apps

Get a better messaging app that suits your texting style and personal preferences.

android nougat settings
How to see Wi-Fi passwords on an Android phone

What do you do when all you see is a sea of asterisks? (Hint: Rooting required.)

google assistant
How to get started with the Google Assistant on your Android phone

No longer a Pixel exclusive, Google’s all-knowing oracle will transform the way you use Android.

More from...
Featured Stories
galaxy s8 full
Galaxy S8+ review: The future of Android is now

With a stunning 6.2-inch screen and a brilliantly compact design, the Galaxy S8+ isn't just a new...

lg g6 main
10 tips to make the LG G6 a lean, mean Android machine

LG's latest flagship is quite a good phone, and it gets even better with the right tweaks.

gboard android
​Tips and tricks to master Gboard

Google's keyboard app can save you time with all of its typing tricks if you look under the surface at...

google apps primary
Great Google apps you didn't know you needed

All Android phones come with a bunch of pre-loaded Google apps, but these you'll have to download from...