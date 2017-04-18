News

Google expands Earth with new VR tours, but Daydream support nowhere to be seen

The new app for Chrome and Android brings new locations and search to VR.

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

google earth overview
Credit: Google
More like this

While Maps is far and away the most popular tool for traversing the globe, Google hasn’t forgotten about its other project, Earth. And just in time for Earth Day, Google is giving it a major upgrade.

In an event at the Whitney Museum of Art in New York City today, Google took the wraps off the new Earth project for Android and Chrome. The fruits of nearly two years of labor, the new app’s marquee feature, called Voyager, enhances the way you explore the planet, adding tours guided by “some of the world’s leading storytellers, scientists, and nonprofits.”

For example, you can now take a journey though through jungles with BBC Earth or learn about chimpanzees in Gombe National Park from Jane Goodall. Google says there are “more than 50 immersive stories in Voyager, and more added weekly.” Google has also added a fun new “I’m feeling lucky” button into Google Earth, which will take you to a random locale chosen from some 20,000 curated places. Once you’ve landed, a Knowledge Card will teach you history and facts about it. Additionally, you’ll now be also to share you favorite places with friends by sending a Postcard.

Also new to Google Earth is some serious 3D and VR enhancements. While Daydream support is still notably absent, you can now search in Earth VR and explore new places like the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, Table Mountain in South Africa, Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina, and dozens of others. On the 3D front, you can “swoop around the Grand Canyon and see geological layers, or check out the majestic architecture and pristine grounds of the 500-year-old Château de Chambord in the Loire Valley in France.” Earth VR has also expanded beyond the HTC Vive to include Oculus Rift support.

The new Google Earth is available on the web in Chrome and is rolling out to Android phones this week. It will hit iOS and other browsers “in the near future.”

Out of this world: While the new Google Earth features are certainly cool, we were really hoping to see Daydream support for Earth VR. Hopefully Google will bring support soon, but with both of the platforms supported needing some serious hardware, it might be a while before it comes to a phone-based headset.

To comment on this article and other Greenbot content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Popular on Greenbot
android messaging
Dress up your texts with these 4 Android SMS-replacement apps

Get a better messaging app that suits your texting style and personal preferences.

android nougat settings
How to see Wi-Fi passwords on an Android phone

What do you do when all you see is a sea of asterisks? (Hint: Rooting required.)

google assistant
How to get started with the Google Assistant on your Android phone

No longer a Pixel exclusive, Google’s all-knowing oracle will transform the way you use Android.

More from...
Featured Stories
galaxy s8 full
Galaxy S8+ review: The future of Android is now

With a stunning 6.2-inch screen and a brilliantly compact design, the Galaxy S8+ isn't just a new...

lg g6 main
10 tips to make the LG G6 a lean, mean Android machine

LG's latest flagship is quite a good phone, and it gets even better with the right tweaks.

gboard android
​Tips and tricks to master Gboard

Google's keyboard app can save you time with all of its typing tricks if you look under the surface at...

google apps primary
Great Google apps you didn't know you needed

All Android phones come with a bunch of pre-loaded Google apps, but these you'll have to download from...